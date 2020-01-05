Creature Feature: You don't mess around with John Wayne, partner

Look at that face. Look at those dark brown eyes. It's John Wayne, the Chihuahua-terrier mix.
He's smart and very important, so do not refer to him as a young whippersnapper. He feels taller than he looks. He goes by the way he feels, and as far as he is concerned, he is top dog.
His owner, Steven, adopted him from the Winnebago Animal Service in Rockford when he was 3 months old. He is now 2 1/2 years old. Steven got him as an early Father's Day gift for himself.
John Wayne knows he is very loved. Anytime Steven walks through the door, John Wayne is a very happy dog.
Steven drives a great big truck, and John Wayne loves to go riding. He just hops in, saddles up, and off they ride.
John Wayne loves to play with stuffed animals. I wonder if they bite the dust way too soon.
He enjoys going for long walks with Steven. He walks to keep those little legs and hips as active as he can.
Steven has a number of photos of himself and John Wayne together. They are so very close, but you can tell who's boss. There's no guessing about it. It is as clear as John Wayne's face.
Steven said John Wayne's favorite blanket has Batman all over it. He cuddles in it and takes his naps. Yes, he sleeps in bed. John Wayne can sleep wherever he wants. You just don't mess around with him, partner.
Steven says John Wayne loves to eat, and that he eats as if he is starving. He eats his dog food, then whatever people food he can whine one out of. He is not too proud to beg. He is also guilty of grabbing a chicken bone and taking off. No one's going to stop John Wayne.
There are two cats in the household, and they all get along just fine. They are just sidekicks for each other.
John Wayne's a darling little dog. He is so happy he made it all the way to Creature Feature, and little does he know his name will live on and on. He has always felt special. Especially when someone says, "It's John Wayne!"