Creature Feature: You don't mess around with John Wayne, partner

Look at that face. Look at those dark brown eyes. It's John Wayne, the Chihuahua-terrier mix.

He's smart and very important, so do not refer to him as a young whippersnapper. He feels taller than he looks. He goes by the way he feels, and as far as he is concerned, he is top dog.

His owner, Steven, adopted him from the Winnebago Animal Service in Rockford when he was 3 months old. He is now 2 1/2 years old. Steven got him as an early Father's Day gift for himself.

John Wayne knows he is very loved. Anytime Steven walks through the door, John Wayne is a very happy dog.

Steven drives a great big truck, and John Wayne loves to go riding. He just hops in, saddles up, and off they ride.

John Wayne loves to play with stuffed animals. I wonder if they bite the dust way too soon.

He enjoys going for long walks with Steven. He walks to keep those little legs and hips as active as he can.

Steven has a number of photos of himself and John Wayne together. They are so very close, but you can tell who's boss. There's no guessing about it. It is as clear as John Wayne's face.