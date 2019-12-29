Creature Feature: Willow Mae is looking for a good home

Willow Mae was found roaming the streets of a Chicago suburb by animal control. She ended up with the Illinois Shorthair Rescue, a group that finds homes for German shorthaired pointers.
Now she is being fostered by Jeff and Beth Verbeke of Rock Island.
She is a beautiful black and white with spots all over. If you want something to do, just try counting all her spots!
Willow Mae is thought to be around 15 months old. She's very young. She has been with Jeff and Beth for a few weeks now.
Jeff and Beth have two other dogs, Benny and Steel. The dogs really get along and have welcomed Willow Mae.
When I was there, I sat on the couch with all three dogs. Talk about a lazy bunch! Beth sat on the very edge of the couch on the other end. Beth was telling me about Willow Mae, and I was trying to write it down and petting the dogs at the same time.
Then I felt a tug in my coat pocket. It was Willow Mae pulling my gloves out. She gave them back, of course.
Beth showed me Willow's blanket, and she had chewed a little on the edge. It had monkeys all over it that looked like Curious George. I kind of liked it.
Beth said Willow Mae doesn't like loud noises. They scare her.
Sometimes all three dogs are walked together; at other times they are taken by themselves. They go to Hasselroth Dog Park in Rock Island. They get their workouts for sure.
Willow Mae loves the Rachel Ray Nutrish dry dog food and Dental Stix, which help to take care of her teeth.
Willow Mae was all taken care of by a vet before coming to Rock Island. If a vet is needed, Willow Mae will be taken to Oakwood Vet Clinic in Colona. For grooming, it is All Four Paws in Rock Island.
I thought it was so nice how these three dogs all get along. I am sure Willow Mae feels she is loved. She is very well taken care of.
If there is someone out there who might be interested in Willow Mae, you have to contact the Illinois Shorthair Rescue at ilshorthairrescue.com or 847-276-6995.
She is such a sweet dog. She is fast on her feet, and with those long legs of hers, she could win a race, and, for sure, she'll win your heart.
She is so thankful she was taken off the streets and given a chance for a good life. She needs love, a home to call her own, and someone to kiss her good night. Willow Mae is counting monkeys instead of sheep.