Creature Feature: Willow Mae is looking for a good home

Beth said Willow Mae doesn't like loud noises. They scare her.

Sometimes all three dogs are walked together; at other times they are taken by themselves. They go to Hasselroth Dog Park in Rock Island. They get their workouts for sure.

Willow Mae loves the Rachel Ray Nutrish dry dog food and Dental Stix, which help to take care of her teeth.

Willow Mae was all taken care of by a vet before coming to Rock Island. If a vet is needed, Willow Mae will be taken to Oakwood Vet Clinic in Colona. For grooming, it is All Four Paws in Rock Island.

I thought it was so nice how these three dogs all get along. I am sure Willow Mae feels she is loved. She is very well taken care of.

If there is someone out there who might be interested in Willow Mae, you have to contact the Illinois Shorthair Rescue at ilshorthairrescue.com or 847-276-6995.

She is such a sweet dog. She is fast on her feet, and with those long legs of hers, she could win a race, and, for sure, she'll win your heart.

She is so thankful she was taken off the streets and given a chance for a good life. She needs love, a home to call her own, and someone to kiss her good night. Willow Mae is counting monkeys instead of sheep.

