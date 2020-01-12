Creature Feature: Meet the dynamic duo, Pepsi and Cola

Pepsi and Cola are two of the most darling kittens. They will quench your thirst in more ways than one. They are funny, loving and busy.
Tom and Sue Roberts of Rock Island got them from a friend who owns a farm. Keeping them together was such a nice thing to do. After all, they are brother and sister. Pepsi is the male, and Cola is the female.
They are just 4 months old now. They came to live with Tom and Sue when they were only 6 weeks old. Since Pepsi-Cola is Tom's favorite soft drink, it wasn't hard to come up with these kittens' names. They fit them perfectly.
What one kitten doesn't think of, the other one will. It is a team effort always.
I found out Pepsi and Cola turned into the Grinch at Christmas. It seems they kept stealing Christmas ornaments from the tree. I saw a couple of very pretty ones they had taken, and I noticed they were still eyeing the tree when I was there.
Pepsi and Cola are very friendly. They both came over to me and even jumped into my lap. They are so soft and cuddly. Their markings are so pretty.
These two are very busy, and Sue said they are always into something. They never meow all that much, but they are always checking things out. Maybe they figure their actions speak louder than any meow could, so they show what they can do and what they're thinking.
As for toys, these two come up with their own creations to play with. They do have a cat string that hangs from the doorknob.
They love to climb up and hang out in their cat tower. Sue said they are always climbing on something. The higher they can climb, the happier they are. Sue said one day they came up the stairs from the basement dragging an old stuffed animal snake with them.
Prowling around just suits these two. Maybe they thought they would pull a Halloween prank on Tom and Sue.
Pepsi and Cola enjoy their kitten chow, and they sure are a healthy looking pair. They are just perfect in every way.
They are taken to the Rock Island Animal Hospital for their medical care.
These two have a good life, and they will be so well cared for. They know they are loved.
Will they play the Grinch next Christmas? What do you think? You won't get a meow out of them.