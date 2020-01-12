Creature Feature: Meet the dynamic duo, Pepsi and Cola

Pepsi and Cola are two of the most darling kittens. They will quench your thirst in more ways than one. They are funny, loving and busy.

Tom and Sue Roberts of Rock Island got them from a friend who owns a farm. Keeping them together was such a nice thing to do. After all, they are brother and sister. Pepsi is the male, and Cola is the female.

They are just 4 months old now. They came to live with Tom and Sue when they were only 6 weeks old. Since Pepsi-Cola is Tom's favorite soft drink, it wasn't hard to come up with these kittens' names. They fit them perfectly.

What one kitten doesn't think of, the other one will. It is a team effort always.

I found out Pepsi and Cola turned into the Grinch at Christmas. It seems they kept stealing Christmas ornaments from the tree. I saw a couple of very pretty ones they had taken, and I noticed they were still eyeing the tree when I was there.

Pepsi and Cola are very friendly. They both came over to me and even jumped into my lap. They are so soft and cuddly. Their markings are so pretty.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}