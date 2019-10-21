Harley is a handsome English mastiff with a heart of gold.
He weighs 186 pounds and is a big sweetheart. He has a birthday coming up very soon and will turn 5 years old.
His people, Jeff and Lauri Ferrel, got him from a breeder in Iowa when he was just 9 weeks old.
There were 13 puppies in his litter. Harley and one of his brothers still keep in touch via Facebook.
When Harley was a puppy, he attended basic obedience class. He did just fine for a while but changed his mind and just wanted to play around instead. I think Harley is a bit of a comedian.
Harley is a very well behaved dog, very smart, and it shows. When someone gives him a treat, he wants to shake both paws. I guess he wants to thank you twice. During my visit, he sat close to me a few times, and I was able to pet him. I even kissed him on the top of his big head. When Harley is near, you really get a feel for just how big he really is. I think he is just a big baby.
Lauri says Harley snores loudly. No doubt it is the wake-up call for the rest of the family. I saw Harley's bed and it is a big one, but he uses every inch of it for sure.
Harley has been known to wear a few different pieces of clothing, and Halloween can be any time of the year for him. He has been Spiderman, a pumpkin and Zorro. When he was a puppy he wore a big St. Patrick's Day green bowtie. Even now he is wearing a beautiful collar with bats all over it. You can call him 'bat-dog'.
Once upon a time, a neighbor boy drew a picture of Harley. Jeff and Lauri showed it to me. Harley must have made quite an impression on that little boy.
If you say "bye, bye" to Harley he'll run to the door. He is always ready to hit the road. He loves riding in the car, going for a walk and generally just being active. He likes going to Whitey's Ice Cream for a regular vanilla cone, and from Starbucks, a little whip cream will do the trick. For treats, he likes Milk Bones and Dentastixs. He eats eight cups a day of Iams large-breed dog food.
The Kong toys Harley plays with are for heavy chewers.
Harley has been going to Compassionate Care, on 18th Avenue in Rock Island, for veterinary care since he was a puppy. So they have watched him grow into the big boy he is today.
Harley is a very sweet and gentle dog, you just don't want him to fall on you. He wouldn't mean to hurt you; instead, he would just want to give you a bunch of kisses.
He is looking forward to Halloween but his costume is a secret. He wants it to be a surprise. "Creature Feature" is just where he belongs.