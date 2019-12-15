Creature Feature: George would like to find a home for Christmas

George is a darling dog. He loves to snuggle and give lots of kisses. He would love to be your early valentine. He would win your heart right away.

George was picked up along the Iowa and Nebraska border as a stray. He spent four months in a shelter there, and no one ever claimed him. Right now, he is being fostered by Allie Koeller, foster coordinator of Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken rescue group, and a friend, Brandon, in Rock Island. He is one of three dogs brought here in the hope they would be adopted.

He is a 2-year-old red heeler. They are known for their herding skills.

George has so much energy and loves to keep busy. George is also a very smart dog. He shakes paws to thank you for a treat. If you say, "Kennel up," he knows exactly what to do — get in his kennel. He likes to run and play in the yard. Playing with sticks is fun for George. In his spare time, he will watch TV.

Of course, he loves going for car rides. One of his favorite stops is the QC Fuel coffee shop drive-through in Moline because he gets his "pup cup" — a dog biscuit and whipped cream.

Allie says that George's ears make her think of Yoda in "Star Wars," but that doesn't hurt George's feelings. It just makes him feel more handsome and more special.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}