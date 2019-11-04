When I first met Buddy he was all curled up in an easy chair with his owner, John.
He barked a few times, looked at me and that was all I heard out of him the whole time I was there. John and Buddy were watching cartoons on TV. I think Buddy didn’t want to be disturbed. I was told that when family comes around, Buddy perks up and is happy and playful. I thought about sending him the Energizer Bunny to get him going. So I am happy to know that he does leave the easy chair and party.
Buddy has been with John and Pam Krup, of Rock Island, since he was a 6-week-old puppy. Their daughter brought him home, He is now 7 years old and celebrates his birthday in May. He got to celebrate his last birthday at PetCo for a special treat.
He is a darling mix of dachshund and Shih Tzu and only weighs in at about 17 to 18 pounds. He is afraid of bigger dogs but will leave them alone as long as they leave him alone.
Buddy likes to walk in Hodge Park and check out his neighborhood. When he rides in the car he likes to sit on the console between the seats and enjoy the ride. He doesn’t care where they are going, he just likes to be on the move.
At home he likes to sit in the living room window and watch what is going on outside. Buddy has big eyes. Also, at home he likes to be out in the backyard on a warm day and take in the sun. As for the snow, he wishes it would stay at the North Pole with Santa. Jolly St. Nick can just mail Buddy his gift. Just the thought of snow and cold makes Buddy whine.
Buddy has a big box of toys. He likes the ones with a squeaker but doesn’t get the stuffed kind.
Buddy has a middle name — James. All of John and Pam’s pets get middle names. They really love Buddy and he loves them. He is a very loving dog and so very quiet. The only time I saw Buddy excited was when John asked him if he had to go outside. He shot out of his chair and when he came back, John gave him a treat, and then I got to give one to Buddy. He took it very gently.
Buddy is still grieving over the passing of his “sister” 2 years ago. Ellie was a pug.
Buddy likes his Science Diet food and his treats — soft or crunchy, it doesn’t matter. He also like watermelon, strawberries, carrots and even a little broccoli without the stalk.
He goes to Animal Care Clinic in Rock Island for his vet care. When he wants to look handsome he goes to American Dog in Moline for a haircut and bath.