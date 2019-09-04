Pumpkin spice lattes. Pumpkin spice coffee creamer. Pumpkin spice doughnuts. Pumpkin spice cereal. Pumpkin spice cookies. Pumpkin spice yogurt. Pumpkin spice SPAM. (Yes, SPAM!)
I feel like Bubba in that scene from "Forrest Gump" where he lists all of the ways you can cook and eat shrimp.
It seems that pumpkin spice has weaseled its way from pies into just about everything else you can think of. Now that pumpkin spice season is here, those who love the stuff are rejoicing while those who hate it are rolling their eyes. It seems to be a flavor people either love or hate.
Like other holidays, the fuss over pumpkin spice is beginning earlier and earlier every year. This year, the celebration of the sassy spice began last week.
All of this begs the question: Do you love pumpkin spice, or do you hate it? We want to know!
Pumpkin spice: Love it or hate it?
