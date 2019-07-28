To the best of my knowledge:
- It's officially a record. I lasted 11 minutes before wiping sunscreen into my eyes after putting it on my face and arms, beating the old mark of six minutes. Award ceremony to come.
- If you are a youngster and some bureaucratic know-it-all objects to you having a lemonade stand, my driveway is all yours.
- I know I'm not the only one who looks up and smiles at the security cameras when entering a store.
- I will not wear white New Balance and white Nike "dad'' shoes. No matter how old I get, that's one towel I'm not tossing in.
- The beauty — not the usefulness — of cargo shorts is lost on me.
- The 16-year-old at my house cleaned his room on his own. I checked for fever, and as of now, there have been no large financial requests.
- Frustration is getting mustard juice instead of mustard with the first squeeze of the bottle. And yes, I shook it before squeezing.
- You steal a large sum of money from the school and the kids where you work and don't face criminal charges? You pay back $8,000 of it, but school officials say there is still over $7,000 missing that you took. How are you not obligated to pay back the missing money? And the school cannot get in touch with the state's attorney in Rock Island County? Somebody help me figure out this mess.
- Davenport city officials need to address the issue of young drivers jumping the elevated intersection at Davenport's Elsie Ave and W. 17th Street. I walked it, and it's dangerous. And no one stops at the stop sign on the west side of the street.
- I don't care what it costs. It's my thermostat, and it will be cold inside when it's hot outside.
- It's impossible to transfer clothes from the washing machine to the dryer without dropping something.
- The Moline City Council needs a pat on the back for getting the Captain's Table project on track.
- Funny and sad is watching a father tell the ticket seller at the movie his 6-foot-1-inch 15-year-old son is only 12.
- The dousing — with water — of some New York City police officers was beyond unacceptable, and someone needs to come to their rescue.
- Jake Scudder will do a great job as the head baseball coach at Rock Island High School. He is knowledgeable and has tremendous character. He also has assembled a tremendous staff.
- My neighbor-code agreement reads: "If my nose is within smelling distance of your grilling burgers, one burger MUST be saved for me.''
- Sour cream and guacamole should not cost extra. The same goes for waffle and sugar cones.
- A John Candy movie can turn a bad day good.
- My name is John, and I am an index finger texter.
- DeWitt, Iowa, is a cool town.
- There is nothing more greedy than a wedding registry.