The boxes — 1,000 in all — filled with simple yet important art supplies engulfed the Moline Township Activity Center.
If there is such a thing as good clutter, this was it: multiple clean white boxes stacked neatly in a unique and special gathering place.
"This is amazing, the work that has been done,'' said Pamela Crouch, the executive director of Living Proof Exhibit (livingproofexhibit.org), of the boxes ready to be distributed.
Since 2010, Living Proof Exhibit has provided the therapeutic benefits of the arts to people affected by cancer in the Quad-Cities and surrounding areas.
The brainchild of Crouch and board member Mary Ellen Cunningham, both breast cancer survivors, Living Proof Exhibit has for nearly a decade been far-reaching in its efforts to assist those affected by the disease.
Living Proof Exhibit hosts several creative sessions each month with a variety of community partners at various locations around the Quad-Cities. All sessions are open to anyone touched by cancer, regardless of artistic skill.
"It's not just the patient or the cancer survivor; it's also their families,'' Crouch said of the people Living Proof Exhibit goes to great lengths to reach.
"We want to use the arts to reduce that stress associated with a cancer diagnosis. We have four different programs that happen monthly here in the Quad-Cities and Muscatine. We teach an art medium. We don't try to teach you be an artist; otherwise, I could never go.''
The group's latest effort, a Living Proof Exhibit "Art to Go'' project, needed help. The plan was to distribute some 1,000 supplies-filled boxes to area cancer centers and to Gilda's Club Quad Cities.
First, though, the boxes had to be folded, filled and tagged with Living Proof Exhibit, Business Leadership Network and Moline Foundation stickers, recognizing the entities that helped with the project.
You have free articles remaining.
The contents, simple by nature yet therapeutic, play a huge role in reaching those affected by cancer. Watercolor pencils, brushes, art patterns and clean white paper had to be packaged, then boxed.
Enter the members of the Moline Township Activity Center, who built the required 1,000 boxes, added stickers, and filled bags with "Art to Go" items. The members accomplished this service in 26 hours over four days.
"We have cancer survivors here, and they are aware of the great work Living Proof Exhibit does,'' said Roxann Adamson, program director of the Moline Township Activity Center and one of life's truly generous souls.
"So when Pamela, who we all have great respect for, reached out, our board decided in an instant it would be a great project to take on,'' Adamson added. "And in typical fashion, our membership, including our amazing Healthy Lifestyles group, went full-speed ahead. Mind you, folding 1,000 boxes into shape is a tall order, but our volunteers were like a machine. They went right after it in assembly-line fashion. I'm so proud of their work.''
Speaking of work, Adamson is a huge fan of the work Living Proof Exhibit does.
"I encourage people to take a look at the commitment Living Proof Exhibit has made to those affected by cancer,'' said Adamson, wearing a huge smile as she scanned the 1,000 boxes before her. "Their virtual tour work with 'Genie,' the robot provided by the Figge (Art Museum) so that patients receiving treatment can have an art session brought to them, is beyond amazing. I'm so glad we could assist.''
Crouch was amazed at the response she received from Adamson and the MAC volunteers.
"No sooner did we reach out did they respond to make this a reality,'' Crouch said. "What an effort.''
Exactly. What an effort. On all fronts.