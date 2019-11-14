The text read: "Bad news, please call me."
It was from my wife. Unless we recognize the name on an incoming call, we don't pick up. If we need each other, we text. Only if something requires urgent action do we call.
A waterfall in the kitchen is urgent.
"Heyyyyyy, how's it going?'' my wife of 25 years asked in "that" tone. It means misfortune has found us.
"I walked in, and there was a waterfall in our kitchen,'' she said. "I need your help. It's bad, really bad."
I then located my son, who was in the same building I was in, and explained that instead of hanging with his friends for Halloween, his services were needed at home.
We both headed to Bettendorf.
What we found when we got home was a mess of Major League proportions.
A malfunction with a toilet on the second floor had caused it to break and overflow. Judging by the damage done, our guess was the water had run for several hours that day.
After turning off the water where the problem originated, my wife began assessing in the kitchen. That's where my son and I joined her, and we began trying to make a dent in the mess before us.
He and I headed upstairs. My wife stayed in the kitchen, dodging falling drywall.
The floor of my son's room was water-damaged, as was the dresser and some items in his closet. The carpet in the hallway outside his room was soaked, and the carpet in one of the two other rooms on that floor also was damaged by water.
The bathroom where the problem began was practically destroyed. By guess, it had an inch of standing water on the floor.
The wall of the master bedroom walk-in closet (closest to the bathroom where things began) sustained damage. The carpet in the master walk-in and the master bedroom were water damaged. Have I mentioned wet carpets stinks?
The kitchen, which had standing water in it when my wife arrived, was beaten to a pulp. Half of the ceiling had fallen under the weight of the water from above.
Its flooring was damaged. Cabinets and lighting — all custom creations — were damaged, but they can be saved. A TV room off the kitchen sustained water damage, as the did the laundry room and mud areas off the garage/kitchen entrance. The ceiling of a downstairs bathroom suffered heavy water damage, and the dining room laminate floor sustained noticeable damage.
The basement also had an inch of standing water in it.
We tackled every affected area with a shop vac that night. Did I mention it was Halloween, and we had received heavy snow that day?
We began cleaning at 5:30 p.m. We all hit our makeshift pillows by 12:30 a.m.
And we were just getting started.
After a short stint at work the next morning, I began the process.
Holy *^$#*&, Batman!
I've heard thousands of nightmare stories about things that have happened in times of trouble. I've penned many pieces about catastrophes and people stepping forward.
So far, ours has been a success story on many fronts.
I showed up on the doorstep of our longtime insurance company, Ben Farrar Insurance, at 9 a.m. the next day, and the call to my provider was placed at 9:05. The claims adjuster for West Bend Insurance, who works out of Princeton, Ill., was at my house at by 11:10, walking through the soggy mess that was Casa de Marxie.
He told me I needed to get a plumber to fix the issue that started the mess, share the damaged part with him, and then get a restoration team working to dry out the house.
Here's where it got tricky.
It was a Friday. I assumed everyone plays Fridays like I do, giving a token hello to everyone at work and then heading out for fun and frolic.
I was wrong.
Steve Timm of J.L. Brady Plumbing had one plumber out to assess the damage and another out to fix the issue within two hours. The second plumber even came back to cap a pipe in the upstairs bathroom after the restoration team arrived.
Ah, the restoration team. Angels in shoe booties.
At 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, Werner Restoration arrived. Yes, 2 p.m. on a Friday! The Werner people assessed the damage, then called in their response team.
For nine hours, the seven-person team worked nonstop. They packed up and took out anything that could be damaged by water. When they left at a shade past midnight that Saturday morning, there were 25 fans of varying sizes and shapes at work, and the house was humming from top to bottom.
Rooms were taped and zippered so fans could focus on specific areas. This went on for five days, until the house was dry and estimators could see what it will take to put our home back together.
I have never been more impressed by a group than I was by the restoration team from Werner. Ditto from my wife, whose attention to detail is about 300% better than mine.
It must be noted that friends, neighbors and relatives have offered assistance, whether it be by bringing us meals or putting us up during this not-so-normal stretch.
We are good. We need nothing, though our patience occasionally wears thin.
We were promised one thing. "You will not be hosting Thanksgiving at your house,'' a Werner rep jokingly told my wife.
I'm usually a pessimist because it's the nature of the beast these days in my business, but I have been surprised and optimistic about what will happen as the inside of our home is rebuilt.
If there can be such a thing as a smooth transition through a crazy, life-altering mishap, we have had it.
No horror stories. Yet.