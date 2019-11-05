Whitey's Sgt. Camo ice cream is greater than the sum of its flavors. It blends a grateful community with a healthy dose of love and respect for the men and women who have served our country in the armed forces.
The finished product is a winner on all fronts.
Sgt. Camo is a camouflage-colored flavor made with graham cracker and marshmallow ice cream. A ribbon of Whitey’s fudge is added to give it a s'more taste.
Ten years ago, the Tunbergs (the owners of Whitey's Ice Cream) and their large extended family of employees took raising money for local veterans projects to another level. Whitey's created Sgt. Camo ice cream and gave it a special price. The goal was to raise funds every November through the sale of Sgt. Camo in honor of Veterans Day, on Nov. 11.
Beginning with that first sale a decade ago, all profits from Sgt. Camo sales have been distributed to a number of local veterans organizations. Thanks to tireless efforts by the Whitey's family, Quad-Citians and Hy-Vee stores, more than $100,000 has been raised to benefit a variety of veterans projects.
For good measure, Whitey’s also has donated tens of thousands of servings of Sgt. Camo to numerous veterans groups. This includes Honor Flights of the Quad Cities, which on Oct. 31 celebrated its 50th flight carrying veterans to visit memorial in Washington, D.C.
"We stand behind what it says on the side of the Sgt. Camo 1.75-quart container: 'Made for the free, in honor of the brave,' " said Whitey's co-owner Jon Tunberg, who shares company leadership with his brother, Jeff. "We cannot express how much we appreciate the community's support for this flavor, and we are thrilled to see how supportive America is toward our military. The flavor was created to celebrate that and to support those who have served.''
For the month of November, Whitey's will take $1 off the price of Sgt. Camo 1.75-quart containers and 50 cents off each dip of Sgt. Camo at all locations. Additionally, Hy-Vee stores in the Quad-Cities will offer the 1.75-quart containers of Sgt. Camo for $4.99 through November.
The flavor marked the first and only time Whitey’s has used camouflage-colored cartons instead of their familiar red-and-white containers. Sgt. Camo has been sent to the Pentagon and served at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, for members of the military members and their families before troops were deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan.
"Donating the profits from Sgt. Camo Ice Cream is a small way for us to thank veterans for the huge sacrifices that have been made for our country,'' said Jeff Tunberg. "We are so encouraged by the way the Quad-City community has supported this flavor and this project over the years.''