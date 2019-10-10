Quad-City Honor Flight hub Director Bob Morrison has two thumbs up for veterans getting ready to board the 28th Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities on May 29, 2014, at the Quad-City International Airport in Moline.
I waited and waited, even asking the maintenance man if I could use his cart to push it through the airport concourse so as not to steal applause.
Then Bob Morrison rescued me. He encouraged me to walk with the veterans through the adoring crowds.
Sadly, Bob left us this week. He was only 68.
I knew Bob as the man who organized the amazing Honor Flights. Few in life have ever been so gracious to so many and done for thousands with not a worry or care that anyone noticed. He was a humble man of faith. Each time I hear "Honor Flight'' my heart fills with gratitude for Bob Morrison.
The last time I talked with Bob was 2012. We hugged. I thanked him for the walk and one of the greatest days of my life. He served 33 Honor Flights in all.
It was Bob's idea I take an Honor Flight and share my experience in print.
After declining several times I finally agreed. During the trip I split time between being a reporter and being a chaperone, helping with food and water distributor. During the entire time I was amazed at the outpouring of support people showed the men and women on that flight. Whatever Morrison needed me to do that day I did it, since it was him who convinced me to go.
My hesitation had nothing to do with Bob Morrison. He was one of the kindest people I had interviewed in my career. But too many on my side, media types, inserted themselves into the beauty that is the Honor Flight. TV folks, especially, made the story about them and not the folks making the flight.
But I went, and it was an amazing experience.
When I cried at the Air Force Memorial, which overlooks the Pentagon and its scars from terrorism, Bob Morrison was there. We stood together, staring at the path American Airlines Flight 77 took as it crashed into the building on Sept. 11, 2001.
Bob cried. He said he always cried looking at the Pentagon.
When I cried during taps, just after the changing of the guard ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Bob was there. He cried with me.
When I cried at the Vietnam Memorial, Bob was there. This time he cried with a veteran who was making an etching from one of the 58,282 names memorialized on the wall. The veteran was one of the lucky ones who made it home, his buddy didn't make it.
Bob refused to cry when he read letters from young Quad-Citians, thanking the Honor Flight veterans for their service. He came close, but looked at me and my watery eyes, and said,"Not this time.''
When the Honor Flight landed at the Quad City International Airport, an amazing gauntlet of well-wishers awaited the veterans and their escorts. I was neither. I was the newspaper guy who took a few notes, distributed food, water and carried a half-dozen wheelchairs.
It was not my place to be cheered.
Then Bob appeared.
"Come with me,'' he said, as he put his right hand on my left shoulder.
"Just smile,'' he said, handing me a dozen black Honor Flight windbreakers to carry. "Stay with me. You earned this walk. You don't have to wave, just carry the coats.''
So we walked. His hand on my shoulder and me carrying the jackets. I was not embarrassed, only occupied at making sure I did not drop the jackets. With my hands full I couldn't wave, only smile at the hundreds who came out to honor the men and women returning from a trip of a lifetime.
When we passed the adoring crowd, I hugged Bob and thanked him for the day and what he had just done for me.
That's the kind of man Bob Morrison was.
