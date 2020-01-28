We all could learn something from this 12-year-old's guitar lesson

The rousing chorus came from a small room in a small shop.
It carried a monster message of hope.
"I wanna rock 'n' roll all night, and party everyyyyyy day,'' bellowed 12-year-old Evan Bernauer, playing to huge smiles at Shumaker Guitar Works, a wonderful slice of heaven and hope nestled at 17th and Brady streets in Davenport.
It came a second time, followed by some super-sized grins and a tear or two of joy.
"I wanna rock 'n roll all night, and party everyyyyyy day.''
Across from Evan — inside a smallish teaching space — sits Matt Fuller, he of the magical hands and the patience of Job. Evan is a special-needs student who was first believed to be autistic, but later diagnosed as having severe anxiety and PTSD, brought on by abuse suffered at the hands of his biological parents.
What happens between with Matt and Evan is nothing short of amazing. For 60 minutes most weeks — sometimes every other week — Evan is tuned in, turned on and motivated by the dude with lightning in his hands who sits across from him.
His ramble into the KISS number took place 30 minutes after he played "School's Out'' by the legendary Alice Cooper.
"It's a wonderful combination,'' Gerald Bernauer, Evan's dad, said of Evan's lessons with Matt. Gerald and his wife, Roxanne, adopted Evan a year ago.
Gerald Bernauer and shop owner Thad Shumaker have been tight for years, having worked together at Arconic. That was before Shumaker traded the 9-to-5 grind for his dream of owning his own custom guitar shop. Despite a bump or two in the road, the business is going gangbusters in its first year.
Gerald Bernauer said guitar lessons have bettered Evan's life on countless fronts.
"On every level, it's made a difference," he said. "You have Matt, who cares about him — an amazing musician — sitting across from him. It's so neat. Matt and Evan have a unique bond. You can hear in the way they talk with each other, because Evan trusts Matt. You can hear it in how far Evan has come playing the guitar. We can take a lesson from Matt's patience.''
Matt has students who range in age from 8 to 71 years.
"Evan wants to learn, and I love teaching,'' he said with a smile. "It's never about money ... though everybody can use some extra. It's about relationships. Evan found people (the Bernauers) to love and care for him, to protect him and make his life better. He makes my life better. I feel great after each lesson.''
Watching Matt and Evan connect and Evan improve with more than just music is a smile generator for Shumaker.
"It's why I'm here, and it's why Matt's here,'' Shumaker said, gaining a nod of approval from his old workmate, Bernauer. "We all have struggles, but watching those two work together is amazing.''
Inside the smallish lesson room at Shumaker Guitar Works, Cooper's iconic tune is being played. Evan, despite a battle with sliding eye glasses, hangs on every word Matt shares.
"It's fun,'' Evan said when asked about his lesson. "And I'm learning.''
We all could learn something from watching Evan and Matt.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309-757-8388 or jmarx@qconline.com.