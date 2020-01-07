Two months later, my house is almost a home again

Steve Timm, J.L. Brady Plumbing's front man, was a lifesaver. He put a family vacation and a two-day road trip to see his sons play college football on hold to help us. Steve and his staff are amazing.

Toby and Ashton Kutcher's cousin (that's what everyone called him), electricians from Shaw Electric, designed and installed three difficult-to-place pendant lights in the kitchen. The pendant lights replaced a custom-built number others had raved about for years, but which always annoyed me to my core. Calling them — and Dustin, our painter — skilled would not be enough to give them their due.

Before I get too gushy, let me add that there were nicks and cuts along the way. Some dude named Lou, a flooring hemorrhoid, and a plumber from a company not named J.L Brady might have been the rudest dudes I have ever come across.

Sadly, you have to deal with pains in the backside because all you want is your house back. And I think if there were only two jerks among the number of people who were running through our home for two months, then we did OK.

Our insurance adjuster has been fair and first-rate. Same goes for Doug, the general contracting lead from Werner. This was the first claim we have ever had in the 16 years where we live, and we had to navigate uncharted waters.

Next time, though, I want to be in a boat if I'm navigating water.

Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309-757-8388 or jmarx@qconline.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.