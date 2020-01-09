Things I plan (wink, wink) to do in 2020

See ya, 2019. Thanks for stopping by.
Take no offense, but I'm glad you are leaving. I never got the hang of you and never felt comfortable around you.
So take a hike. I'm startin' fresh.
In 2020, I plan (wink, wink) to:
- Buy my wife a Peloton. Maybe two. Everyone seemed to love the idea.
- Walk past cheesecake.
- Believe the I-74 bridge is going to be completed on time, and spans from Iowa and Illinois will connect as planned. As soon as I see a cow complete its jump over the moon and a pig land at Quad City International Airport, I know all will be good with our billion-dollar boondoggle.
- Trust the city of Davenport will have a plan in place when the 25th version of the 100-year flood hits in March.
- No longer poke fun at the Chicago Cubs, their fans or their ballpark.
- Not make a big deal out of people spending hundreds of millions of dollars to get elected to a job that pays $400,000. It will not bother me that while they are wasting dollars and taking shots at one another in ridiculous television ads, people in this country are homeless and going to bed hungry.
- Not make fun of Captain Combover's hair and his divisive nature, or be upset that America will not elect a bald guy president.
- Embrace Kim and Kanye and understand the important role all the Kardashians play in mentoring society. Maybe they should run for office.
- Stand behind the group that wants to preserve the asbestos-riddled and ramshackle Rock Island County Courthouse, the one that should have been knocked down 20 years ago.
- Recommend to anyone I know that an administrative post with the city of Moline is a sink-your-teeth-in-and-stay-awhile kind of job.
- Use my gym membership as much as I did in 2019.
- Believe that LeBron James is not the biggest whiner in the history of professional sports.
- Continue to believe Bears' coach Matt Nagy is an offensive genius.
- Not complain about the driving of Iowans on the interstate or poke fun at the tax increases for those living in Rock Island County.
- Laud the conditions of local roads and the brilliant stoplight timing in Bettendorf, Moline and Rock Island. Here's hoping they add six more stoplights to downtown Bettendorf.
- Not ask Illinois drivers, "Don't you have gas stations in Illinois?" when I see them filling up in Iowa.
- Not complain about the cost of fountain soda, concession popcorn, movies, fast food, a thousand other individual hustles, or the de-personalizing of everything around us.
- Become a fan of soccer.
- Give up pizza and tacos.
- Invite Justin Bieber over to my house for a sing-along.
- Follow O.J. Simpson on Twitter. The last time I followed him he was slumped down in the back of a white Ford Bronco.
- Buy a Cybertruck made by Elon Musk. I'll park it next to my wife's Peloton.
- Work harder.
- Embrace change. No one rolls with the punches like me.
- Stop making silly lists.
