Simon Herrera and Chris Zimmerman were onto something unique and special.
How unique and how special remained to be seen.
The two had history in their favor. They were keenly aware of the importance Rock Island and its historic Douglas Park played in the infant stages of the National Football League.
Home to the NFL's Rock Island Independents, Douglas Park hosted the first game to feature an NFL team, pitting the Independents against the St. Paul Ideals. It took place Sept. 26, 1920, and was won by the Independents 48-0.
Now, as part of the NFL's celebration of its 100th season, re-enactors representing the two teams will unite for a Roaring '20s-style football game at 2 p.m. Saturday at Douglas Park. They players will wear custom-designed replica jerseys and leather helmets and use a 1920s style melon football. There is no admission charge.
Gates will open at 12:30 p.m., and pregame festivities will commence at 1. The contest is being sponsored by Rock Island Parks and Recreation Department. Along with Kevin Corrigan and the Friends of Douglas Park, the department laid the foundation to make the park the gateway to the city's western corridor.
Rock Island's connection to the NFL was celebrated in April, when four selections of the 2019 NFL draft were made during a celebration in the Quad-Cities.
"I could not believe this wasn't a bigger deal here in the Quad-Cities when I was growing up,'' Herrera said of Rock Island being one of the original eight NFL cities.
"In 2007, I started researching the team and created a website dedicated to the Independents, Years later, Chris saw the site and challenged my Independents to a game. He said he was owner of the Moline Universal Tractors.''
The two men, modest to a fault, then dedicated themselves to showcasing Rock Island's football-rich tradition by creating a vintage football game to be played annually t Douglas Park.
Saturday's contest will be the fifth vintage game to be brought to life by Zimmerman and Herrera.
"Chris and I knew the game,'' Herrera said. "We both knew the game would be at Douglas Park, so we set up a meeting with Rock Island Parks and Rec. We sold them on the idea, and Chris and I got busy.
"He figured out the jerseys and found a manufacturer, while I drew up the 1920s modified rules. We shrunk the field size and players by about 20%, decided on which melon football to use, and we started recruiting players.
"That first game was amazing, best weather we have seen to date, and Rock Island won!"
Thanks to many, the vintage contest has become a fixture on the local landscape and along with the many improvements to Douglas Park, it has once again put Rock Island on the NFL map.
After being chosen to announce one of the selections in the NFL draft in April in Rock Island, Herrera was asked — and agreed — to organize a vintage game at Pine Village, Ind., where professional football once was played.
"I was lucky enough to announce a draft pick, something that I will never forget,'' Herrera said. "I'm happy that what we have started has allowed other communities to celebrate their own football history.
"It was an amazing event. They shut down the town (Pine Village), held a parade, and several descendants of players from the early 1900s team got to play in the game," Herrera said.
"The plan is to keep holding these games and help other communities if they want to host a game," he continued. "Around here in 2020, the hope is to have two games, one at Douglas Park, and we hope to return to the Hauberg House, where we played in 2017.''
Zimmerman said bringing football history to life has been more than a two-man operation.
"Thanks to those who made Douglas Park beautiful again,'' he said. "The Parks and Recreation Department has been great in Rock Island. We have been recognized by the NFL and have been part of the traveling NFL Hall of Fame exhibit at the Putnam Museum.
"The Quad-Cities knows our football history again. I just smiled when I heard a local teen telling his friends about Douglas Park and the early football history.''