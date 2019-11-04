To the best of my knowledge:
* The clock at 18th Avenue and 17th Street, Rock Island, works. Hats off to all who made the fix happen. It looks great and adds something special to an already special area.
* It's snow, folks, and it's the Midwest. It happens.
* There is not a better feeling that grabbing a bowl from the cupboard and not having anything else fall out with it.
* "Kindness matters more than test scores,'' was the best thing I heard last week. Too bad colleges don't ask what you got for the kindness portion of your ACT.
* Watching Briscoe Darling declare for Aunt Bea on "The Andy Griffith Show" can turn a bad day, week or month sunnyside up.
* We all have a friend who stretches the limits of the saying: "There is no such thing as a stupid question.''
* The cost of a waffle has replaced fountain soda, lettuce salads and a serving of rice as the single greatest hustle in the history of restaurants.
* Having parking lot speed bumps be the size of Mount Everest is lost on me.
* I draw great pleasure in having never watched an episode of "The Simpsons."
* I draw even greater joy in never telling the waiter to stop grating cheese over my food and to see just how long he will go and how much of a pile he will create.
* Tom Hanks should run for president.
* The best sign all saw last week happened while driving on the I-88 tollway. It read: "Drunk driving will earn you an extra hour in jail this weekend!'' Great tie to Daylight Saving Time.
* Half of my day is spent worrying about where I put my phone charger.
* Brad Pitt is always eating in his movies. I guess it's better than having him act.
* " God put it there, God will take it away,'' is the motto a certain city street crew takes when removing snow from our streets. I'll give you four guesses who it is.
* Terminator movies are boring and Arnold Schwarzenegger is a bad - albeit really, really rich - actor.
* The NBA....Yawn, yawn, yawn.
* The New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers will play in the 2020 Super Bowl.
* A coffeehouse Phi Beta Kappa (his words) says: "Being an adult is hurrying up to get somewhere you don't want to go in the first place.''
* Who doesn't use a plastic grocery bag as a garbage can liner in the bathroom?
* I'd like to thank the six trees that give of themselves each time a Walgreen's receipt is printed.
* My new year's resolution was to lose 20 pounds by the first snowfall and I only have 30 more to go.
* My track record with umpires is not too good, but if Major League Baseball goes to anything robot-related when it comes to umpiring, I will never watch again. The game is played by humans and should be officiated by humans.
* The definition of strange is being more upset with Christmas music on the radio the day after Halloween than the broken pipe in my house that did thousands of dollars worth of damage.
* A school of 156 K-through-8th grade collected over 11,000 pounds for the Student Hunger Drive. My hat goes off to the young people at Our Lady of Grace Academy in East Moline for such a monumental effort.