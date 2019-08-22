"My parents started my older siblings on the piano very early,'' Stop said. "I remember watching them (and mind you, they must have been horrible at that point) and thinking, 'Wow, I want to do that.' So around (age) 5 or 6, I started on classical piano training.
"I picked up the acoustic guitar a few years later and fell in love with it,'' he added. "That's the instrument on which I started writing songs. But I've come back to my roots, and now focus mostly on the piano.''
Never shy about chasing his musical dream, Stop was forever on the go. Doing it while he was single was one thing, but getting married and having a baby changed the dynamic. Still, he makes it work.
The making-it-work superstar "would be my wife, Maria,'' said Stop. "She's the behind-the-scenes machinery that allows all of it to happen. With baby Kate, going on the road now feels like juggling four bowling pins instead of two, but Maria makes it work with me."
Stop also has opened for REO Speedwagon and has performed to sold-out crowds at historic venues like Colorado's Red Rocks and the Greek in Los Angeles. His latest single, "Perfect Fool," has had over 160,000 plays on Spotify since its release this year.
He's headliner worthy, but Stop said being an opening act for Chicago has been an amazing experience. Despite having a working knowledge of the group's hits, he had no idea the depth there was to the Chicago's music before he started touring with the band.
"I didn't know their songs well. I had heard the '80s hits, but that was about the extent of it,'' he said. "But being on the road with them, I got to see how they do a great job of fusing rock with jazz with pop, constantly changing keys and time signatures to keep things interesting. Beyond that, they're just really good guys. It's cool that I can now call them friends of mine. ''
When those big arena headline days do come for Stop — and they will — he will be open to offering some young star-caliber hopeful the same opportunity he's been afforded.
"I'd love to be in a position to do so,'' he said. "It's tough to come by truly meaningful exposure in the music industry nowadays, so if I could provide that to a young musician that I believed in, I'd be thrilled.''
No matter what happens in Stop's career, music will always be something that inspires and excites him onstage and off. He hopes that finding a melody or lyric or chord progression that makes him come alive will do the same for others. Music, he said, has a unique ability to transport us, and he considers himself lucky to be a part of that experience with the audience.
"I have a hard time seeing myself not being involved in music one way or another,'' Stop said. "It's too important to me. I'm just going to enjoy this ride while I'm on it, and cross that bridge if I ever get to it.''
Let's hope Tim Stop never reaches that bridge.