To the best of my knowledge:
• I still laugh when the ketchup bottle farts. Sorry.
• A nice man at Sunday brunch asked, "When a billionaire dies, who inherits their politicians?''
• I'm a Popeye's guy, but there is no way its chicken sandwich tops Chick-fil-A's chicken sandwich — no way.
• Like any great idea, we have officially gone overboard with food trucks and craft breweries.
• It's amazing: the teenager I live with can navigate a cellphone, Chromebook, the inner workings of an automobile and pre-calculus, yet has no clue how to operate a vacuum or dust cloth.
• A coffeehouse Phi Beta Kappa says, "Life is a really long TV show and you have no access to the remote control.''
• You can tell when a business is in trouble by the number of parking lot potholes that aren't getting fixed.
• If you are drinking a $5 cup of something from Starbucks, you had better not be complaining about the cost of a gallon of gas. To that, apparently they no longer have gas outlets in Illinois and every Illinois driver has decided to fill up at the station near my Iowa-based home. Hey Illinoisans, how's that rich new governor working out for ya?
• The dude that's waiting on you really doesn't believe the salmon that you just ordered for dinner is an excellent choice.
• The human giraffe always sits in front of me at the movies.
• It's OK to be enthused, but be prepared for counter-enthusiasm.
• Lady in line at Target: "We never really grow up; we just learn how to act on public.''
• I could have bought an island and spent the day in flip flops with all the money I have spent on various photo packages of my child through the years.
• There is no bad time for an Italian beef sandwich.
• Cheesecake never gets the respect it deserves. Carrot and German chocolate cake are the worst items ever poured into a pan and baked.
• Showing a little respect doesn't cost you anything.
• If a dude wants to retire from professional football while he can still walk, talk and enjoy being a regular Joe, then more power to him. Not everyone gets to leave their jobs on their own terms.
• My kingdom for a pizza roll that stays inside its casing while baking.
• We should all strive to make better bad decisions.
• There should be a constitutional law banning anyone who grew up in the '60s from singing Hanson's "MMMBop."
• Tom Selleck is still the coolest guy on TV.
• Rock Island's Barb Fackel, who left us recently, was an amazing advocate for education and young people in our community. Having a Hall of Fame tennis player for a wife, I got to know Fackel through her ongoing efforts to promote tennis and sportsmanship at all levels locally. There were many wonderful things about her, but I found her to be an amazing listener, someone who gathered all the facts before she acted.