He sipped the final sip of his coffee, then gently closed his laptop.
Then, calmly and with conviction, 52-year-old Bill Horrell spoke from the heart.
"Easily the most rewarding job I have ever had,'' said the development director for the Salvation Army Quad Cities. "If I won a lottery tomorrow, I would quit my job and come back the next day as a local Salvation Army volunteer. And every day after that.''
"Development director'' is just one title in Horrell's world. Tasked with raising money to assist the local nonprofit in providing a wide range of initiatives and critical social services to those in need throughout the year, Horrell is willing — as so many are — to do whatever it takes to serve Quad-Citians in need.
"Because of all the good I get to witness, this might be my favorite time of the year,'' Horrell said, speaking in glowing fashion of the Salvation Army's annual Red Kettle campaign and the hope of reaching its fundraising goal of $825,000. The campaign, he said, does not stop with Christmas.
"Each day is a rewarding day when given the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of others,'' Horrell added. "It has strengthened my faith in so many ways.''
On the list of life's good guys, Horrell said he was happy during the two-plus decades he spent in the corporate sales and broadcasting world, but — even giving all due respect to that side of life's ledger — something was missing.
"I was working in radio and broadcasting a basketball game on a Friday night at Augustana College,'' Horrell said. "I had vowed — before they got too old and out of the house and out in the word with their own careers — I wanted my two daughters to see that I could make a difference in the world and not just do it for the money. I shared my hope with someone I have great respect for, and after we talked, he said my explanation to him already answered the question. It motivated me to take a turn toward the nonprofit side of the world, and I'm sure glad I did.''
For several minutes in an hour-long sitdown in Moline, Horrell chronicled the dedication of the many he works alongside and talked in awe of the number of options locally the Salvation Army provides. He said he sees struggles for his share of Quad-Citians, but he also sees far too many victories to change his path.
"We had a toy drive for children in need just the other day at the Silvis Walmart,'' Horrell said. "And this nice lady walks up and hands a volunteer three presents for a child. During the conversation, she tells us how excited she is to be making a donation, because three years ago she was receiving the donation. I felt so good for that person.''
A speaker of his mind, Horrell, a longtime softball umpire at the high school and college levels, is not one to share false praise. It's not how he is wired. He said Maj. Jolinda Shelbourn is the perfect leader to guide the fortunes of Salvation Army Quad Cities.
"Amazing person,'' Horrell said of Shelbourn. "Her faith, her conviction to what the Salvation Army is about, and her willingness to address all challenges with enthusiasm stand out to me. Maybe the best listener I have worked for and alongside in all my years. She does everything with humility and grace.''
For some, being recognized or noticed for only one thing might be frustrating. Horrell knows that some people only know the Salvation Army for the red kettles and bell ringers that pop up during the holidays, and he is OK with it.
"It's been a staple,'' he said the longtime fundraising arm. "And people know this is that time of year. It's OK. It shows people know and care.''
The Salvation Army has even reached the digital side of the world. Kettle Pay allows those who don't carry cash to put their phones alongside a digital chip at a kettle station and designate a donation that way.
"You can designate $5, $10, $15 or other,'' Horrell said of making an electronic donation. "A lot of people don't carry cash, and this is a way to reach them. It was tried in three markets a year ago and was met with great success. I see it as a great step forward and another way to meet the needs of those we serve.''