ORION — The Hatfields and McCoys. Water and oil. Pizza dipped in ranch dressing.
Rockridge and Orion in football.
They don't mix.
On Friday, though, that will change. Two communities, and the two football teams that represent them, will mix for a great cause.
Before we reach the crux of today's sermonette, something must be made crystal clear.
Orion would love nothing more than to beat Rockridge on Charger Field in Friday night's Tackle Cancer game. Ditto for the Rockridge Rockets, who will be traveling to play their longtime rival.
Despite their rivalry, both teams, in the classiest of moves, will be working for the same cause Friday night, supporting the cancer fight of Orion freshman Xander Carlson. Fans of Rockridge and Orion will be wearing "United We Fight'' T-shirts and sweatshirts to support Carlson and his ongoing battle.
A bright and energetic 15-year-old, Carlson is fighting — and winning — a battle against a ganglioglioma brain tumor. Vision issues in January 2019 led to a diagnosis of a cancerous tumor at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Following treatment in Iowa City, Carlson spent several weeks at St. Jude's Children's Hospital at Memphis, Tenn., undergoing a lengthy and tedious tumor-relieving procedure and radiation treatments.
Thanks to grit, determination, and tremendous medical and family support, Carlson is back in school this fall after receiving a positive prognosis.
"Everyone has been so great to me and my family,'' Carlson said before school earlier this week, also noting that lengthy walks to and from St. Jude's helped with his progress, as did the therapy dogs available at the center.
"I know that a lot of work by the Tackle Cancer people has been done on my behalf. My family — we are grateful. I appreciate both teams and the coaches and the students. I'm doing good right now, and this is amazing.''
The local Tackle Cancer effort was the brainchild of Jeanine Simmer, done out of love and respect for the fight her late sister, Deanne Zurcher, waged against breast cancer. Zurcher courageously fought that battle for eight years before passing away in January 2011.
Zurcher was a beacon of hope to many during her fight.
"It's been a way to honor her,'' said Simmer, who like Zurcher has a 24-karat heart of gold and is always putting others before herself. The circle of volunteers who have helped make the Tackle Cancer event a winner is a big one.
"I think we will do it through 2020, and then turn it over to some others to carry on, but so many people in both communities have been receptive to what we are doing this year,'' Simmer said. "I have respect for the Rockridge community and have long known how people in Orion step in front to help others. The folks at the Quality Group (a printing shop in Milan), who let us have fun and create the United We Fight logo, have been amazing as well.''
One of the jobs of a high school football coach is to limit distractions for his players. Young people get tugged in many ways. They must concentrate on faith, family and school before football steps to the front. Focus is a tough road sometimes for young men 15 to 18 years of age.
But the Tackle Cancer T-shirt game is a welcome distraction for Orion Coach Chip Filler and his players.
"This night is so important to our community on so many levels,'' said Filler, a coach any parent would feel comfortable trusting their son to. "Unfortunately, this is a disease that affects us all at some time. It's a great way to bring awareness to the topic while educating our kids and giving our great community a chance to come together. Football is a great avenue to bring the awareness of cancer to the forefront.''
The feeling on the other side of the game is the same.
"Awareness is what we all can take from this great idea that brings two great communities together,'' said Rockridge Principal Katy Hasson. "Sadly, cancer has had an effect on both communities, but something like this can unite us all. Of course we are competitors on the field and we want things to go our way, but we are just grateful to get an opportunity to show support and help in any way we can.''
For Simmer, ever the optimist, forever on the go, Tackle Cancer is a bittersweet effort. She has thoughts of losing her sister, who was such a tremendous guide to giving back even during her struggles, but she also has the feeling of doing something wonderful in her honor.
"She would approve,'' Simmer said of Zurcher. "And she'd love it even more if Orion won.''
Simmer can take solace in knowing that both sides will be winners, no matter what the final score is.