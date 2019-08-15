COAL VALLEY — There they were, nestled atop a Byron, Ill. racetrack's starting gate just shootin' the breeze. Two boys, best friends, one was age seven, the other just six.
Their parents, a dedicated and caring crew, best of friends themselves, stood by wondering what was "racing'' through those young minds.
What problems could they be solving?
"They were talking about girls,'' Deyonne Schnowske, the mother of the late Ryder Schnowske said of her son and his pal, Cameron Campbell, two of the nation's top amateur motocross racers.
As Deyonne Schnowske attempted to continue while in full chuckle, Kim Campbell - Cameron's mother - put her hands together and politely interrupted. It must be noted, like Deyonne Schnowske, Kim Campbell possesses a 24-karat heart of gold and a 5,000-watt personality. In the best way possible, the two women can command any room.
"Hanna Hodge, wherever you are, it was you they were admiring,'' she said, bringing smiles to the gathering.
Recently, at the 38th edition of the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, held on the Tennessee ranch of country music legend Loretta Lynn, Cameron Campbell shined.
If you can rock something on the home turf of a country music icon, then Cameron Campbell rocked the Loretta Lynn Motocross track.
The 17-year-old Orion High School student, notched a sixth-place (overall) in 250C class, 3rd place in his moto and a huge Holeshot victory (first rider in a 42-bike field to reach the course's first turn), firmly entrenching him as one of the elite amateurs in motocross racing. Over 5,000 qualified for the Loretta Lynn, some 1,500 at Campbell's level. A top 10 finish is elite-level racing.
There was, however, something missing from the celebration. Cameron Campbell, who began racing at age 3, was without his best friend Ryder to challenge him and chase their championship dreams together.
Budding racing star Ryder Schnowske, just 15, died June 22 as a result of injuries he received while racing at Baja Acres, at Millington, Mich.
When the Cambridge-based standout went down he was in sixth place among the 80 racers and would have earned a spot at the Loretta Lynn.
As they had so many times before, Campbell and Schnowske would have chased greatness together.
"It would have been great,'' Cameron Campbell said of having Ryder competing at arguably the nation's top motocross event. "It never mattered which one of us did what, we would have been there for each other. He would have done great, I know that.''
Since Ryder's passing, Cameron has dedicated his career to the No. 623 bike and his late pal.
"Ryder wouldn't want Cameron to quit over what happened,'' said Deyonne Schnowske, showing great heart, understanding, and compassion for Campbell's choice to race in honor of his fallen friend.
"We understand how it easy it is to love the sport,'' she added. "Ryder wasn't a fan of the track where the accident happened, but he chose to go and chase the dream.''
Schnowske emphasized that life was simply better for her son when he was racing.
"He always came home in a better mood after being at the track,'' she said. "He enjoyed it that much.''
Kim Campbell is in awe of the compassion and support Cameron has received from the Schnowske family. It is the same support they showed their own son during his pursuit of motocross stardom.
"The two families have been together forever,'' Kim Campbell said with a chuckle, just as Brian Campbell jumped in to laud Deyonne Schnowske's ability to make an enormous amount of food fit into a rather smallish camping trailer's refrigerator.
"And when they (the Schnowskes) sold their trailer a few years back they stayed with us,'' Kim Campbell added. "That's how this works. Deyonne and I are always talking and Brian and (Ryder's father) Travis (Schnowske) still talk every day.''
Brian Campbell said the motocross racing community is a tight-knit crew.
"Everyone wants to win, but if you have something and someone else is in need, you share it with them,'' he said. "It's the way it works.''
It's the same community which came together after the Schnowskes lost their son. Over 200 riders accompanied Ryder Schnowske to his final resting spot that June day.
"He would have wondered why we all were going so slow,'' Cameron Campbell said, drawing laughter about the table, responding to what Ryder would have thought of the outpouring of respect on his behalf. "That was him.''
The future for Campbell, who is wise and hard-working beyond his years, is a bright one. The next step is Ponca City, Okla., and PONCA 2019, in October. The day he takes the step to start riding professionally is on the horizon. It is a big step but one Campbell is ready to embrace.
"It's a dream,'' he said of racing as a professional. "I'd love to do it.''
And he'll do it with his pal Ryder right by his side, just like always.