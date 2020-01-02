Quad-Cities girls raise money for a good cause in honor of the late Will Kohn

Born in November 2010, Will, who was the first patient moved into the Stead Family Children's Hospital at the University of Iowa, died in January 2018. Katy D'Aprile and her husband, Jamie, who live in the Jersey Farms subdivision, were Will's godparents.

"This began with benefiting Will, and it continues in his memory to do good for others making a difference,'' Katy D'Aprile said, lauding the work of the seven girls and Shannon Elliott. "So many wonderful people got involved with doing all they could to assist the family in its fight to keep Will with us. The girls — all who adored him — have taken a fundraising idea each year, tried to make a difference somewhere, but do it in honor of Will, and the lasting and loving impression he left on us all.''

With smiling approval from Shannon Ellliott, Katy D'Aprile said the group doubling its goal of $450 (plus $100) was a result of hard work and the girls taking the message to the public. Word of mouth, social media and sincerity made the day the success it was.

"The amount of work is what makes you proud,'' she said. "They were committed to the project from start to finish. They did a great job of staying focused and making the day. They had fun, but they were determined. Santa (Jamie D'Aprile), I might add, played a big role. What an ambassador he was.''