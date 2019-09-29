History and his heart tell Mark Mandle it will work.
Armed with a cast of dedicated volunteers, Mandle is planning the first Quad Cities Pizza Festival and Za-Zoom 5K, taking a page from a number of top-notch Quad-Cities-based festivals through the years.
The events will take place Saturday, Oct. 5. Races will start at 8 a.m., and the Pizza Festival will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the courtyard in front of Moline's Seton Catholic School. The day is designed to generate funds for education.
Mandle is hoping the Za-Zoom 5K run/walk will draw from the success the Moline Criterium bike races had when they were held in the Olde Towne neighborhood of Moline's 7th Street several years back. The Za-Zoom will begin at Seton, 1320 16th Ave., and work its way through Moline's Uptown area, finishing in front of the school and Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
"Our run is a neighborhood run, going through the heart of Moline, much like the Criterium did (through Olde Towne),'' Mandle said. "We want everyone that lives in that Seton neighborhood, just like it was in the days of the Criterium and 7th Street, to be involved. The response so far has been great.''
Mandle also has gathered inspiration from many downtown Davenport festivals and the annual Wine Festival to benefit St. Ambrose University, an event he co-chairs with his wife.
He said there has never been a local gathering designed around pizza, with judging to declare the area's best. He's hoping the first leads to years of crowning a No. 1 local pizza.
"This area truly is the mecca for pizza, and there are countless options,'' Mandle said, heaping praise on Beth Behrends for her work on the Pizza Festival and James Sherrod for his work on the Za-Zoom 5K.
"I have seen specialty festivals work, having run the beer for numerous Davenport events through the years, and with the success of the Wine Festival at St. Ambrose. This is new and there will be kinks to work out, but we think this can sustain for many years.''
Local pizza parlors will be judged by a panel of yet-to-be-named celebrities. Confirmed entrants are: two Quad City Pizza shops, Tony's Pizza, St. Giuseppe's Heavenly Pizza, Tree House Pizza and Clint's Draft House. Mandle said he expects more shops to confirm this week.
"There will be a banner declaring the winner the 'King of Quad-City Pizza,''' Mandle said. "We want people to enjoy the great pizza this area has to offer and do it in a fun and relaxed environment. We are hoping there will be a day where the 50-plus pizza options in the Quad-Cities will be part of this. It really does have a chance to be something big.''
In addition to the 5K run/walk ($20 to enter), which will begin at 8:30 a.m., there will be a 100-yard fun run for kids ages 1-4 and a quarter-mile dash for kids 5 and older. Both will begin at 8 a.m. Entry fee for the kids' races is $10.
"Each youngster will receive a finisher ribbon and be welcomed to our kids' fun-zone post-race party,'' Mandle said. "There will be age-group awards running three deep in each age-group category. Each registered participant will have a tear-off tag on their bib number for a free drink and a slice of pizza.''
Though he's going out on a limb with this plan, Mandle said he believes the tree he's hanging onto is strong enough to support the festival.
"It has the makings of a great day,'' he said. "The goal is to raise some money for education, enjoy great pizza, and create a real neighborhood event.''