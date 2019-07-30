She pulled out the card, the one she read from that life-changing April Saturday.
The same card that gave Duke Shelley, a feisty, hard-nosed cornerback from Kansas State University, the opportunity of a lifetime.
"I shared with him — in a note on the original draft card — how great it was to announce a future Pro Bowler and potential Hall of Famer that day of the NFL draft,'' Port Byron's Dawne Croxton said of meeting Shelley recently. He was the Chicago Bears' sixth-round selection in the draft, and his selection was announced by Croxton. "He was touched by the note.''
Armed with a 24-karat personality and a forever-optimistic outlook on life, Croxton already has a huge victory over lung cancer on her resume.
When Bears personnel got wind of Croxton's battle with the dreaded disease, they asked her to make the team's fifth round selection on Day 3 of the 2019 NFL draft. Croxton and friends are regulars as the Bears' annual draft party.
The fifth round pick wound up being a Round 6 pick, and it turned out the Bears wanted Shelley.
"That day was a highlight I will never forget,'' Croxton said. "You bet I was nervous making the selection, but it all worked out. It was a great day and a huge honor.''
After that honor, one item remained on Croxton's wish list. While attending her first Bears' training camp at Bourbonnais, Ill., she hoped she would run across "her'' guy. She wanted to give Shelley the draft card she read the day he was selected.
"I was hoping, but I didn't expect anything to come from it,'' said Croxton. "But my contact with the team believed it would be great for me to share the card and meet him. ''
It turned out that Shelley wanted to meet the lady who changed his life.
"My contact with the Bears has been great; he handled the logistics of us meeting,'' Croxton said with a giggle. "I mean, he sent me the Bears' media relations guy's number in a text at 1 a.m. the other day. Still working at 1 a.m. I was impressed.''
Whether or not she got the chance to meet Shelley, Croxton was going to catch her first Bears' training camp. The number of other Monsters of the Midway fans who were there caught her by surprise. A pleasant surprise, though.
"Who knew there would be people — too many to number — lined up around the parking lot to see practice?'' asked Croxton. "It caught us off-guard the first day, but we found a great place to sit — under an overhang — and we had a great day.''
It would get better.
The Bears arranged after practice for Croxton and her draft pick to meet. Despite some nerves, things could not have turned out better for her.
"You had to wait while he handled his media session, but then they brought him to me,'' said Croxton. "He was shorter than I expected, but strong, and boy is he fast. I can see why he is so good."
"He made it really easy on me,'' Croxton said, adding that Shelley was touched by her draft-card note. "We talked, and he signed everything I asked him to sign and never made me feel like I was cutting into his free time. He said he has wanted to meet me since the day he watched me call his name. I think we calmed each other.''
Croxton and Shelley have one immediate goal. Making sure the rookie's name is on the Bears' 53-man opening day roster.
"We'll worry about the rest after that,'' Croxton said. "But we did agree that when he makes the Pro Bowl, he was inviting me.''
Here's hoping that dream comes true for both of them.