In January, my wife, the toughest person I know, got beat to a pulp by the flu.
It was a scary mess.
Every February, as I'm being treated for the flu or a bronchial infection, my provider asks – as I drop my head in shame – "Have you had a flu shot?''
"No,'' I respond.
This week I put on my big boy pants and got a flu shot.
My wife has promised to get one. As soon as football ends, my son is getting one.
My flu shot was quick, pain-free (no joke) and relieved the stress of the unknown. Finally, I believe I have a fighting chance against my annual five-day battle with something much worse than the common cold.
Before getting my shot, I knew the influenza statistics from the Center for Disease Control. Influenza has resulted in between 9.3 million and 49 million illnesses, between 140,000 and 960,000 hospitalizations and between 12,000 and 79,000 deaths annually since 2010.
Despite those daunting numbers, it took for my wife getting sick for me to finally act.
My shot was administered by Kaile Hoffmann, B.S.N., at the Genesis Health Complex/Express Care in Bettendorf. Hoffmann, a 2019 graduate of St. Ambrose University, is bright, cheerful and fact-filled. She was prepared to administer the shot and answer my questions.
The process took only 25 minutes, 15 of which was registering and waiting. I gave my insurance card and don't care if there is a cost involved when my bill arrives. Peace of mind is worth any out-of-pocket expense.
Hoffmann went through the shot process step-by-step with me. She asked if I'm allergic to eggs and if I was, she would need consult a doctor for a different vaccine than the one I was about to be administered.
Hoffmann took my temperature, asked if I had any other allergies (penicillin) and told me it would take two weeks for protection to develop. She also said I might see a slight increase in temperature the day after (I have not) and my arm (left) where the shot was administered, would be tender (not the case).
There have been no issues. The only pain I've had since the shot was the headache the St. Louis Cardinals gave me as I watched the National League Championship Series.
Locally, there are countless options for flu shots. Walgreen's CVS and Wal Mart offer them, as do the two major health providers. The cost is about $20.
The morning of my shot, Craig Cooper, the public relations lead for Genesis, said it provided between 130-140 free shots to children at Bridgeview Elementary in LeClaire.
I learned Genesis requires its employees - even those who are not around patients - to receive the vaccine. Genesis administers over 25,000 vaccinations to fight influenza each year.
Whatever your stance on a flu shot might be, it is yours and yours to keep, but stop to think of all of the time lost due to the illness each year, whether it be at work or with family.
I never had time for one, even though every February I'd end up suffering from some form of the flu. It was time for a little common sense.
The flu vaccine is out there, it's cheap and it comes with some peace of mind.
Getting it is up to you, but I'm glad I did.