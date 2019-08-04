To the best of my knowledge:
- My wife asked me to take her somewhere expensive the other night, so I took her to buy gas in Illinois.
- Parking spaces designated for veterans at Sherrard High School is the coolest feature of any local parking lot. I noticed them while attending a banquet recently and couldn't get over such a great, forward-thinking gesture. Every school should do the same.
- They still make Mr. Bubble! My faith in man has been restored.
- My kingdom for someone who has named a dog Wolf Blitzer.
- Every office has a heavy walker, those who stomp when they walk and a heel dragger.
- There should be a constitutional amendment outlawing the wearing of skinny jeans by a male.
- One man's opinion: The Doc's Inn and Dr. Gyros' Italian beef sandwiches are better than the much-hyped Portillo's version.
- The best news of the week was learning Bill Healy Jr., who owns Bridges Catering with his father, Bill Healy Sr., is going to be fine after a fall while vacationing in Honduras. He is bruised up and down his backside, but he's going to be fine.
- Unless the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders are doing the washing by hand, there is no car wash worth $25.
- Apparently the epicenter for every Quad-Cities teenager last week was the Mississippi Valley Fair.
- If it ain't broke, I haven't had my hands on it.
- "Time may be a great healer, but it is a lousy beautician,'' said a dude at Moline's Village Inn, lamenting his turning 50. I have socks that are 50.
- I have missed nothing by never watching an episode of "The Simpsons." Nothing.
- No one told me Jake Owen is a big deal or that my 16-year-old would not be embarrassed about dancing to "Boot Scootin' Boogie'' by Brooks and Dunn. What in the world is going on? And who is Jake Owen?
- Having a late-night discussion with a group of teenagers proves aliens have established a presence in the Quad-Cities.
- "May all your bacon burn'' was the best comeback I've heard recently.
- The Democratic debates should be like cutdown day in the NFL. Today, the party's national chairperson should call a candidate in and tell him or her to bring the playbook. "Look, John Delaney, we have decided to go in a different direction, and you are not part of our plans. See the traveling secretary for your check.''
- There is clean, and then there is "company's coming'' clean.
- I can beat Bobby Flay.
- The only people we owe loyalty to are the people who never made us question theirs.
- There is no rude like parking-lot rude.
- A lady at a local coffeehouse says I have insomnia because I begged to stay up past my bedtime every night as a kid. Apparently "M.D.'' was on her company nametag and I didn't see it.
- Everyone knows a dip in the pool is as good as a bath or shower.
- The intersection of 30th Street and 5th Avenue in Rock Island, has been under construction for about two months. The road is down to one lane westbound, with two lanes blocked off. All I see is a large concrete block in one of the blocked lanes. What gives, Rock Island?