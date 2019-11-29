{{featured_button_text}}
112318-Black-Friday-001

Black Friday shoppers are lined up outside of Theisen’s on Brady Street in Davenport on Friday in 2018, ready to catch some deals. John Marx prefers to call the day "National Drive like An Idiot Day.''

 Kevin E. Schmidt photos, QUAD-CITY TIMES

To the best of my knowledge:

  • I'm told the only reason the White House Turkey got a pardon was he owed Captain Combover a favor.  He had some dirt the Biden's Thanksgiving turkey. I think they call him "Joe.''
  • You may call today Black Friday, but I prefer to call it "National Drive like An Idiot Day.''
  • Even after all these years, the Festival of Trees is still cool. Semi-cornballish, but true.
  • Silence is golden, but if there are eight teenagers in your basement,  silence is suspicious.
  • I wish life were as simple as fish sticks.
  • I quit. I won the lottery. Sorry, just practicing.
  • I celebrated my 25th wedding anniversary earlier this week. I'd like to thank the 700-plus of you who were at my wedding that day — and beyond your better judgement — did not stand up and object on my bride's behalf. I'm one lucky dude.
  • Deep dish pizza is technically a casserole, right?
  • There should be a sign in my yard for all those good folks putting my house back together: "Warning: John's house is under 24-hours surveillance by the nosy and grumpy neighbor lady directly across the street.''
  • You want to test the cool quotient of someone, ask them to jog across the street.
  • I talk way too much smack for a dude who has trouble figuring out which side of the phone charger gets plugged in.
  • At last count, there are three people in Rock Island County who aren't running for state's attorney.
  • I will totally judge you on your choice of breakfast cereal.
  • Yeah, I admit it. I was not above buying a Village Inn pie and passing it off as something I made for Thanksgiving.
  • Oh $*^$#. I just ordered a Cybertruck from Elon Musk. I was going park it next to my Yugo, my Pinto and my DeLorean.
  • I'm still waiting for an explanation as to why rock beats paper.
  • Entertainment — in a sad way — is watching a young dad try and tame three toddlers while grocery shopping. I almost (not really) stepped in to help. It was better than a movie.
  • All the good choices are usually gone when it comes to me and decisions.
  • "My goal weight is to be able to breathe while tying my shoes,'' said a longtime pal as we sat down to the pizza and friend chicken lunch buffet. It's good to have goals and friends that enable.
  • Just remember that poor 154 pounds of seized bologna, confiscated recently at the Mexican border, has a real first name. It's O-S-C-A-R. ... It also has a second name. It's M-A-Y-E-R.
  • I'd rather have my butt dragged over a bed of rusty nails than to ever have to pick out three rooms of carpet and six rooms of hardwood flooring again.
  • Obviously spelling does not count on Facebook. 

Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309-757-8388 or jmarx@qconline.com

