- I'm told the only reason the White House Turkey got a pardon was he owed Captain Combover a favor. He had some dirt the Biden's Thanksgiving turkey. I think they call him "Joe.''
- You may call today Black Friday, but I prefer to call it "National Drive like An Idiot Day.''
- Even after all these years, the Festival of Trees is still cool. Semi-cornballish, but true.
- Silence is golden, but if there are eight teenagers in your basement, silence is suspicious.
- I wish life were as simple as fish sticks.
- I quit. I won the lottery. Sorry, just practicing.
- I celebrated my 25th wedding anniversary earlier this week. I'd like to thank the 700-plus of you who were at my wedding that day — and beyond your better judgement — did not stand up and object on my bride's behalf. I'm one lucky dude.
- Deep dish pizza is technically a casserole, right?
- There should be a sign in my yard for all those good folks putting my house back together: "Warning: John's house is under 24-hours surveillance by the nosy and grumpy neighbor lady directly across the street.''
- You want to test the cool quotient of someone, ask them to jog across the street.
- I talk way too much smack for a dude who has trouble figuring out which side of the phone charger gets plugged in.
- At last count, there are three people in Rock Island County who aren't running for state's attorney.
- I will totally judge you on your choice of breakfast cereal.
- Yeah, I admit it. I was not above buying a Village Inn pie and passing it off as something I made for Thanksgiving.
- Oh $*^$#. I just ordered a Cybertruck from Elon Musk. I was going park it next to my Yugo, my Pinto and my DeLorean.
- I'm still waiting for an explanation as to why rock beats paper.
- Entertainment — in a sad way — is watching a young dad try and tame three toddlers while grocery shopping. I almost (not really) stepped in to help. It was better than a movie.
- All the good choices are usually gone when it comes to me and decisions.
- "My goal weight is to be able to breathe while tying my shoes,'' said a longtime pal as we sat down to the pizza and friend chicken lunch buffet. It's good to have goals and friends that enable.
- Just remember that poor 154 pounds of seized bologna, confiscated recently at the Mexican border, has a real first name. It's O-S-C-A-R. ... It also has a second name. It's M-A-Y-E-R.
- I'd rather have my butt dragged over a bed of rusty nails than to ever have to pick out three rooms of carpet and six rooms of hardwood flooring again.
- Obviously spelling does not count on Facebook.