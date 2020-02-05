MARX: We all know someone who used to be an Andy Reid

I admire that his players adore him and other coaches love working with and for him. He can laugh at himself, but he is really good at what he does. Reid is loyal to a fault and human — just like you and me. He has dealt with the drug addiction of two sons, and he lost one to a heroin overdose in 2012.

Everyone knows someone who has been where Andy Reid was with eight minutes to go in Super Bowl LVI. An amazing guy/gal, always in your corner and willing to drop everything to help you, but can't get over the big-moment hump. Whether it's in coaching or in life, when it's their time to shine, they come up short, although it's not because they don't care or work hard.

That was Andy Reid, taker of blame in defeat, spreader of wealth and accolades in victory.

The knock on Reid was that after all his successes, he had yet to win the Super Bowl as a head coach. Not that he had turned two franchises from losers into winners and that he was out of work only 48 hours after losing his job in Philadelphia. No one cared that the guy who fired him in Philadelphia called the folks in Kansas City to talk on his behalf.

Andy Reid was a shade over eight minutes away from continuing to be Andy Reid.

Right or wrong.