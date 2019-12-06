MARX: There's a strange sense of power in buying toilets in bulk

To the best of my knowledge:
- It's always the guy that complains about one of his kids leaving a light on the bathroom who sports has the largest Christmas lights display on the block.
- Sadly, manners are a thing of the past.
- "Fred Claus" is officially my second favorite Christmas movie.
- Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden are like the star athlete that plays one too many seasons and doesn't realize their time has passed. I also love Biden's "I wanna hide the fact I'm bald'' haircut with the Al Gore side part. You are bald, dude, deal with it.
- It's a 20-ounce glass half filled with ice, the rest with a combination of post mix and carbonation. It costs the guest $2.69 and the eatery about eight cents, with labor, to produce. For a family of four, that's an extra $10.36 to your bill. What a scam.
- Do not call me a "Quad Citizen." You can call me a "Quad-Citian'' or a "Rock Islander'' beating the property tax hustle by living in Bettendorf, but I am not a "Quad Citizen.'' Worst phrase ever.
- There should be a constitutional amendment outlawing the tucking in of a sweater to one's jeans.
- I was using cookies — Oreos to be exact — to enhance performance long before any website.
- The one job I do not want is the dude that has to be at an airport before 6 a.m. to do business 3,000 miles away at noon.
- "Oh, a Peloton!!! "Thank you, thank you, thank you. I needed a place to hang my clothes after the first week,'' says everyone the day after Christmas. Dumbest gift in the history of dumb gifts.
- A nice man at a Moline Hy-Vee wanted me to ask: "Do kidnappers follow up with second email, text or call?''
- As a male with a bald spot the size of Montana atop his head, there is nothing more frustrating than watching a Bosley hair restoration commercial with a snickering teenager and his thick head of hair.
- Twitter is way better drama than "General Hospital" and "Days of our Lives."
- On Monday, six pairs of reading glasses. By Thursday, one with no nose piece and a crooked frame remains. My world.
- There's a strange sense of power that comes with buying toilets in bulk.
- The fancier the restaurant, the smaller the portion.
- A coffee house Phi Beta Kappa says, "intelligent loneliness is better than ignorant conversation.''
- I'm OK with my level of goofiness being about the national average.
- "Who's the genius now?'' asked my buddy, who leaves his Christmas lights up all year.
- Gourmet'' does not exist, especially if a meat and cheese tray is involved.
- A lot of solutions, but no real answers going on these days.
- Isn't it about time for some second-rate economist to blast us for not spending enough during for the holidays?
