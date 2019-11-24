Professional baseball will be played on the banks of the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities way beyond 2020.
How long?
If I live to be 100, you'll be scattering my ashes in center field after a Sunday afternoon candy drop. I'm 61.
Do the math.
To those who gasped when the Quad-Cities River Bandits landed on Major League Baseball's contraction list last week, I say, "Stop."
Take a deep breath — are you listening, city leaders in Davenport who caused this mess? — and relax.
It's not going to happen.
I've seen Major League Baseball cry wolf too many times in my ink-stained and digitally trained career to worry about its latest scare tactic. This is simply its annual game of toss-something-at-the wall-and-see-if-sticks under the guise of player development.
The song and dance happens every time a new collective bargaining agreement comes to light and Major League Baseball bean counters realize others are making a buck off their properties, also known as minor league players.
So Major League Baseball picks on the independent owners — or a fan group that has spent decades providing a place to play — and threatens to huff and puff and blow their franchises down.
It's not going to happen here in River City. It might in other towns close to home, but not here.
What the Quad-Cities has going for it is an owner who understand the "game'' and how it works. It even has a city willing to do what it takes to provide the kind of facility — on the inside — that Major League Baseball needs to keep its development arm happy.
Lack of flood protection is the only reason the Bandits are on the list. The only one!
Bandits owner Dave Heller is a forward thinker, arguably the most creative mind in minor league baseball. In his time owning the local club, Heller has met Major League Baseball at the front door, as he does fans each night at Modern Woodmen Park, in addressing the game's changes.
Heller understands the need for enhanced video in his ballpark, so that each step, throw and swing can be analyzed by MLB data compilers.
He knows his players must stay in first-class hotels on the road, and he must provide as much for clubs playing at Modern Woodmen. Heller knows improved nutritional needs must be met and maintained for his club.
The Los Angeles Dodgers set a dangerous and expensive precedent last summer by sending a food truck with two chefs from city to city in the Midwest League to serve the Great Lake Loons.
Not smart. Not cool. Too expensive.
I can see one staff person handling the nutritional needs in each ballpark for home and visiting teams, but the cost of sending two chefs on the road is ridiculous. I also can guarantee Heller will provide resources to meet prescribed nutritional needs for the Bandits.
As he always does, Heller will respond to baseball's needs. He will also stand up for what he needs to be successful. Remember, folks, the guy has a lengthy track record of baseball-owning success.
Also in the River Bandits' favor is the fact that the Cedar Rapids franchise was not one of the 42 clubs on the contraction list. When things slow, Major League Baseball will make the Bandits and Kernels schedule and traveling partners.
Just wait: Both clubs, which are on solid financial footing, will make up the Western portion of the league when it takes shape after the 2020 season. If there is a new league, the two clubs will be part of that.
As for Clinton and Burlington — both of which are on the contraction list —survival will be tough if indeed there is a cut. If Major League Baseball cared about great towns, great people in charge and willing franchises, Clinton and Burlington would not be on the list.
The crystal ball is cloudy for Clinton and Burlington. It is clear in the Quad-Cities.
Baseball lives.
Beloit, Wis., another Midwest League franchise in peril, has had 20-plus years to make changes to its facility or construct a new one and has balked. Goodbye, Beloit.
If the ball drops — and it's not going to — Heller will have other options, thanks to his imagination. There are independent leagues at every turn that would relish a Heller-owned club and its amusement-park atmosphere.
Put a team together with a sprinkling of homegrown talent — and there's plenty to choose from — mix in Heller's gift for promotion, and the turnstiles would spin night after night.
But it is not going to get that far, I promise.
So relax, place the paper bag over your mouth, and breathe.
Major League Baseball is just in big bad wolf mode.