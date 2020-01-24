Marx: It's 2020: Where are the high-flying 'Jetsons' cars?

Mrs. DeVrieze was always above the fray, willing to see the best side to every situation. Just keeping her family in order was a monumental task, but it was one she handled with care, compassion and humor. I felt great joy on those occasions when she'd stop one son, an ornery sort, in his tracks by simply calling his name. It was a blessing on many fronts to know her.

In addition to being an amazing husband and father, Pustelnik, an educator, loved United Township High School and working with young people. He was so outgoing that I often wondered how much of the many youth-related events he attended Pustelnik saw, because he was forever making time for those who wanted to chat. In my early ink-stained days, he helped me understand the ins and outs of high school wrestling and constantly campaigned for more wrestling to be featured in the newspaper. If an edition had three wrestling stories that day, Ron Pustelnik — after complimenting you for the three — would wrangle for a fourth. What a wonderful man he was.