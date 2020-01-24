Marx: It's 2020: Where are the high-flying 'Jetsons' cars?

To the best of my knowledge:
- It's 2020, and not one "Jetsons" car can be seen. What gives?
- I'm rather salty over Planters Peanuts' plan to kill off Mr. Peanut during a Super Bowl commercial. It's nuts to to erase an institution like him.
- Chest pains are a product of being a teenager's parent.
- Derek Jeter received 396 of a possible 397 votes to reach the Hall of Fame. I would love to ask the lone dissenter if he has lost his mind.
- I'm going to invite Megs, Hank and Lil' Arch over to watch the Super Bowl so they can see what hanging with us common types is about.
- Country music won't know what to do if we go to self-driving trucks.
- I wouldn't want to be Nancy Pelosi's husband.
- When asked if I'm allergic to something, I cannot be the only one who responds: "Work.''
- The world needs more Will Smith and Martin Lawrence movies.
- It's great that the Rock Island-Milan School District is putting a million-plus dollars into Rock Island High School's stadium. Here's hoping bleachers for Rock Island Fieldhouse are next.
- I don't care if Selena Gomez is over Justin Bieber.
- There is only one James Bond, and that is the late Roger Moore.
- Challenging Mark Wahlberg to a push-ups contest is Dr. Oz's mouth writing a check his fanny cannot cash.
- My kingdom to get an update on my body like I do every so often on my phone.
- "Mothers never sleep — they are simply worrying with their eyes closed'' (overheard while dining at Davenport's Armored Gardens).
- It's the Super Bowl, not the Big Game. Stop!
- One minute you are young, and the next minute you are turning down the stereo in your car so you can see better.
- A coffeehouse Phi Beta Kappa says Costco is the most expensive place in the world to save money.
- The world is little less caring and funny with the passing of East Moline's Joanne DeVrieze and Ron Pustelnik.
Mrs. DeVrieze was always above the fray, willing to see the best side to every situation. Just keeping her family in order was a monumental task, but it was one she handled with care, compassion and humor. I felt great joy on those occasions when she'd stop one son, an ornery sort, in his tracks by simply calling his name. It was a blessing on many fronts to know her.
In addition to being an amazing husband and father, Pustelnik, an educator, loved United Township High School and working with young people. He was so outgoing that I often wondered how much of the many youth-related events he attended Pustelnik saw, because he was forever making time for those who wanted to chat. In my early ink-stained days, he helped me understand the ins and outs of high school wrestling and constantly campaigned for more wrestling to be featured in the newspaper. If an edition had three wrestling stories that day, Ron Pustelnik — after complimenting you for the three — would wrangle for a fourth. What a wonderful man he was.
