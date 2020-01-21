MARX: I'm sad Jim Fisher is no longer on WOC

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Whether you liked him on the air or felt he was a wind bag, what you got was his best every day from 2 to 5:30 p.m. or 2- 6 p.m. in years past.

I sat many an afternoon in his chair, working as his sub — after hours of prep — wondering how I could keep the conversation going for four hours. Something that — for as long as he sat at the microphone — came easy to Fisher.

Few, if any, could play the talk radio game like him and he was without peers locally. If Fisher found a topic to drive the day, create a buzz and incite listeners to call, he would run to daylight with it. Best of all, was he had enough in the tank to switch topics. He was that good.

I learned, from Fisher and Albracht, the gig had to be about taking a side. Right, wrong, conservative, liberal, red vs. blue, General Motors vs. Ford. Take a side and defend that side as best you can. It was perfect for Fisher, because he loved the give and take and was a master at creating conflict. Amazingly, it was never personal. It was how the game is played.

I will forever be in Fisher's debt for Sept 11, 2001. He offered me his studio — with him — and the opportunity to find the pulse of the community in a broader setting. Instead of me chasing, news came to me.