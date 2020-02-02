MARX: I always felt sorry kids whose moms put raisins in their lunch

You have free articles remaining.
To the best of my knowledge:
- I always felt sorry for the kids whose moms put a box of raisins in their lunch. No one traded with them.
- The day after the Super Bowl should be a national day of rest. If you are reading this at work, go ahead and leave.
- "Organic,'' "gourmet'' and "premium'' are the three biggest ''charge more'' scam words on the planet.
- If you push hard enough, anything will fit in a toaster.
- Envy is a waste of time.
- The first rule of sharing peanut M&Ms is not sharing peanut M&Ms.
- One minute you are young and carefree, and the next you cannot remember where you left your shoes.
- There should be an Nobel Prize for whoever invented vehicle seat warmers.
- I wake up at 5 a.m. each day just to make sure people know I still can. I'm asleep 10 minutes later.
- I often wonder how the world survived before the advent of paper towels and two-ply bathroom tissue.
- There should be a constitutional amendment banning all egg salad.
- Thanks to the leaves some folks did not rake in the fall, I want to let everyone know it's windy out there.
- I do not want your gas station rewards card or the punch card for fountain soda. I'm in your place every morning, Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh.
- Eating spaghetti while driving is harder than I thought.
- I love to hear smart people talk and wonder what that's like to be perfect.
- Everything must be negotiated in the eyes and mind of a teenager.
- It's confirmed. I no longer suffer from nap guilt.
- Someone brings food to a meeting, and instantly the meeting's focus turns to food.
- "Bernie Sanders is like a semi-colon; we really don't know what to do with him'' is the best thing I've read about Bernie in months.
- I don't care what the big rat in Pennsylvania says, it's spring in two weeks when pitchers and catchers report.
- A man of wealth, fame and brilliance (his words) said: "Sad is living in a world where we fight a blizzard by stocking up on milk, bread and eggs.''
- Embarrassing is calling someone whose number you were trying to delete from your phone.
- "If your mom still does your laundry, you are not entitled to have an opinion.'' So said a dad at the Moline Qdoba to what appeared to be his 20-something son.
- My decision-making skills are as good as those of a squirrel crossing the street.
- It's work release, dude. You are in the home stretch of your prison sentence and earned the right to be in a halfway house. You are not in a prison. Why would you walk away and earn yourself a trip back to the big house?
- I would have been a better student if my teachers would have had the decency to round my 63% to 90% as they were supposed to.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309-757-8388 or jmarx@qconline.com.