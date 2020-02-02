You are the owner of this article.
MARX: I always felt sorry kids whose moms put raisins in their lunch
MARX: I always felt sorry kids whose moms put raisins in their lunch

To the best of my knowledge:

  • I always felt sorry for the kids whose moms put a box of raisins in their lunch. No one traded with them.
  • The day after the Super Bowl should be a national day of rest. If you are reading this at work, go ahead and leave.
  • "Organic,'' "gourmet'' and "premium'' are the three biggest ''charge more'' scam words on the planet.
  • If you push hard enough, anything will fit in a toaster.
  • Envy is a waste of time. 
  • The first rule of sharing peanut M&Ms is not sharing peanut M&Ms.
  • One minute you are young and carefree, and the next you cannot remember where you left your shoes.
  • There should be an Nobel Prize for whoever invented vehicle seat warmers.
  • I wake up at 5 a.m. each day just to make sure people know I still can. I'm asleep 10 minutes later.
  • I often wonder how the world survived before the advent of paper towels and two-ply bathroom tissue.
  • There should be a constitutional amendment banning all egg salad.
  • Thanks to the leaves some folks did not rake in the fall, I want to let everyone know it's windy out there.
  • I do not want your gas station rewards card or the punch card for fountain soda. I'm in your place every morning, Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh. 
  • Eating spaghetti while driving is harder than I thought.
  • I love to hear smart people talk and wonder what that's like to be perfect.
  • Everything must be negotiated in the eyes and mind of a teenager.
  • It's confirmed. I no longer suffer from nap guilt.
  • Someone brings food to a meeting, and instantly the meeting's focus turns to food.
  • "Bernie Sanders is like a semi-colon; we really don't know what to do with him'' is the best thing I've read about Bernie in months.
  • I don't care what the big rat in Pennsylvania says, it's spring in two weeks when pitchers and catchers report.
  • A man of wealth, fame and brilliance (his words) said: "Sad is living in a world where we fight a blizzard by stocking up on milk, bread and eggs.''
  • Embarrassing is calling someone whose number you were trying to delete from your phone.
  • "If your mom still does your laundry, you are not entitled to have an opinion.'' So said a dad at the Moline Qdoba to what appeared to be his 20-something son.
  • My decision-making skills are as good as those of a squirrel crossing the street.
  • It's work release, dude. You are in the home stretch of your prison sentence and earned the right to be in a halfway house. You are not in a prison. Why would you walk away and earn yourself a trip back to the big house?
  • I would have been a better student if my teachers would have had the decency to round my 63% to 90% as they were supposed to.

Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309-757-8388 or jmarx@qconline.com.

