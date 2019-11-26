"If Helen says it's right, it's right.'' - My late mother, Joanne Marx.
If I heard that once, I heard it a thousand times.
If the late Helen Heiland, who died Nov. 23, said something was right about work, about politics, about not backing down and fighting for the insurance benefits you were entitled to in retirement, my late mother, God rest her soul, agreed. And argued with any and all who saw it differently than her friend Helen.
Helen Heiland always had your back.
In an era where the Good Ol' Boys Network ruled politics locally, Heiland stood front and center. She went toe-to-toe with the best of them and for decades carried more Democratic water than 10 men from her party.
Heiland was a respected Rock Island Precinct committeeman for 30 years, the Chairman-South Moline Township Democrat Committeeman for 28 years and Rock Island County Democrat Chairwoman for nearly three decades.
She was fair, she was firm and truly had everyone's best interests at heart.
Because I'm biased, I believed she should have been the successor to Rock Island County Democratic Chairman John Gianulis when he stepped aside several years back.
Aside from her most treasured assets — her family — Heiland loved "her'' town. She was — and always be known as — the First Lady of East Moline.
She graduated from United Township High School, raised her family in East Moline, and worked for 30 years at the East Moline-based International Harvester Plant. She was a strong and dedicated union voice during and after her IH days.
Heiland began serving her city in 1988, when Mayor Chuck Emmendorfer appointed her to the East Moline treasurer's post. She was elected treasurer in 1989.
She was appointed East Moline 1st Ward alderman in 1992 and elected in 1993, where she served for over 20 years. She was elected mayor pro-tem by her council-mates, serving from 2007-2013. She was the financial secretary of UAW Local 1356 and chairman of UAW Local 1356 retirees, and a board member of East Moline Boosters Club.
She had many wonderful qualities about her, but few — if any cared about the people she served — more than Heiland.
John Thodos, who served East Moline both as an alderman and as mayor, said Heiland was there when he first became an elected official.
He said she was both a mother figure for him and a friend.
"I just had the utmost respect for her," Thodos said. "The respect was mutual, even when we disagreed.''
Thodos said Heiland was one of the few politicians he trusted.
"When Helen gave you her word, it was good," he said.
Thodos lauded her civic work during her East Moline council days.
"She was responsible for a lot of the things that got done in the Quad-Cities in the 1980s, 1990s and the 2000s,'' he said. "Including the labor picnic, which she helped run for a time.''
Thodos recalled a time when there was a possibility some poll watchers would not be paid on time. Heiland came to their rescue.
"She paid them with her own money,'' he said.
Heiland was also in tune with all that was happening around her.
"She was a great woman, said Gary Almblade, East Moline's 2nd ward alderman, East Moline. "I sat next to her for several years on the East Moline Council and and found her to be very friendly. If there was news to be heard, she was my go-to person to find out what was happening. She seemed to know everybody and took very good care of the residents in her ward. She was always asking me how I was and sincere with hearing of my families’ activities. It was a pleasure getting to know her. She will be missed.''
Missed by many.