DAVENPORT — For 41 minutes, they held hands like schoolkids, flashing each other an occasional wink, nod and smile.
Joan Resnick is the nonstop little engine that does, deeply dedicated to her faith, social, caring, forever the educator, and arguably's the world's best planner.
She was married for 50 years to one man, raised seven children, lost a son at a young age, was widowed, is a grandmother and great-grandmother you want to share your goals with, and could well be a candidate for the nicest person on the planet.
Frank Wessling is much the same, a list topper when it comes to good men, active, and in tremendous physical condition. Though his social agenda is a tad shorter than Joan's, there is plenty on his plate. He became a widower after 62 years of marriage, had seven children, and lost a son at a young age himself. He is a man of tremendous faith, a former Marine, a retired top-notch journalist, and the guy everyone calls when you need an answer or help finding your way.
Two days ago, Joan and Frank giggled and smiled their way through their four-month anniversary.
That's right, four months.
He is 87, and she is two months shy of 85. They are a hoot in all the best ways possible.
In December 2018, Joan Resnick collared a date to a holiday bash at Ridgecrest Village in Davenport with Frank Wessling, a fellow Ridgecrest resident.
She asked. He, with a smile on his face, accepted.
And boom!
Romance blossomed. In July 2019, the two tied the knot at Davenport's Holy Family Catholic Church before their respective families.
"It took longer to get to know Joan than it should have,'' Frank said. "But last year at this time, Joan made a move on me. Yep, she made a move.''
Joan was part of a trio responsible for the annual Christmas dinner on the Ridgecrest campus.
"I asked Frank if he wanted to have a nice dinner and meet some nice people," Joan said. "I was a hostess, so it turned out he would have to help with the work. We wound up doing the dishes together.''
Frank said he understood his role for the first date.
"She brought me along to set up the place, wash the dishes after, and put them away,'' he said, drawing laughter from Joan. "Who knew it was going to be work?''
It was, however, not the first time the two had met. In the early 1970s, because Frank had a job with the Catholic Messenger publication and Joan served as a representative of the Davenport Diocese, the two attended a meeting together in Iowa City, sharing a ride there and back.
Mind you, this was long before cellphones and instant communication.
"We came out of the meeting and realized we had been hit with this tremendous ice storm,'' Frank said, recalling that wintry night. "We witnessed cars sliding off the road in Iowa City, and then when we got to I-80 to come home, realized it was backed up and at a standstill. It took us three hours to get home from Iowa City that night.
"But the one thing I remember was turning onto Joan's street and the porch light at her house coming on and her husband walking out and looking at us. I didn't even know her then.''
Even back then, Joan was a fan of Frank's work.
"I knew him from the Catholic Messenger and how impressed I was with his editorials,'' she said with a smile. "It was a great paper, and his editorials added so much to it. And truth be told, when I was teaching at Assumption High School, I was lucky enough to teach two of Frank's and Mary Ann's children. We had conversations at that time.''
Sometimes when older parents who have lost spouses find love again, there are objections from a son, daughter, or maybe even a grandchild.
That definitely wasn't the case for Frank and Joan.
"Everything was met with joy,'' Joan said. "Happy for us and happy that we found each other.''
Frank attributes his longevity to good genes. Several family members close to him lived well into their 90s. Joan credits eating right, staying busy and exercise for keeping her in shape.
"It's a great mix,'' Frank said. "Joan is on top of everything. We are visiting the West Coast in January and have no plans of slowing. I sure am lucky.''
Joan, not to be one-upped, gave her new husband's hand a playful squeeze and said: "Hey, I'm the lucky one.''
Looks like both hit the jackpot.