MARX: Another Star Wars movie...yawn!!!

To the best of my knowledge:
- Another Star Wars movie...yawn!!!
- The dude behind me in line at the Bettendorf Hy-Vee, had three cases of beer in his grocery cart. I looked at his cart, nodded and smiled. He said: "You guessed it, I'm a planner.''
- There is an "Oh %^%#!'' moment to every Secret Santa drawing. I'm in the middle of mine.
- The nice lady in the popcorn line at the Moline Target, said: "I'm too old for Snapchat and too young for Life Alert.'' Genius.
- Some nice lady at local eatery called Christmas tree tinsel "sparkle garbage.'' I laughed so hard, some of my $11 salad shot out my nose.
- I talk way too much smack for a dude who shoe shops because he has a free 30 minutes.
- Just once I'd love to see a high school basketball player not look toward the bench after making a mistake. Kids can't play scared like that. To that, the next athlete that raises his or her palms to the sky over a call in Whine King LeBron James' style should be issued a technical and a seat on the bench.
- Zombies eat brains, so politicians are safe.
- We all know someone who drives to six different places, using $10 in gas, to save 29 cents on an 8-pack of Irish Spring soap.
- Never trust a dude that picks the marshmallows out of his Lucky Charms.
- I see no harm in a woman attorney using her maiden name in practice or even as the Rock Island County State's Attorney. People are petty.
- I am not ready for Christmas. Would you like me to wear a sign? Hey, I found my underwear this morning and that was a pretty big get in my world.
- Instead of going to Disney this Christmas, I'm going to go several spots across the Quad-Cities and stand in line for two hours.
- The bank lady has yet to see the humor in me ordering a cheeseburger and fries when I pull to her drive-thru window.
- Let's hope the Rock Island County Board has a clear policy about board member expense reimbursement. Just in case...
- The world needs more people like Moline High School basketball coach Sean Taylor. Class dude.
- You can talk to your plants all you want in hopes they grow; I prefer to talk to my stocks.
- I don't know anyone age 50-older named Justin.
- It's OK if some of you went to see candidate Cory Booker just to meet Rosario Dawson. Hey, I went to an Al Gore rally — of all places — just to meet Julia Louis Dreyfus and Martin Sheen.
- Never trust a family that exercises on the holidays.
- You want to see the good in a teenager, watch them interact with a grandparent when they are around their friends.
- "White Christmas" is the greatest Christmas movie of all time. End of discussion.
- There will always be a place in my heart for the less-enthused, not-buying-into-it lip-syncher in the school Christmas pageant.
- I can remember the starting lineup for the 1967 St. Louis Cardinals, but cannot recalls the names of half the people I work with.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309-757-8388 or jmarx@qconline.com.