JOHN MARX: Thumbs up for Fred Flintstone, thumbs down for January
QC-John-Marx-001

John Marx, columnist/reporter, Quad-City Times, Dispatch-Argus

 KEVIN E. SCHMIDT

To the best of my knowledge:

  • Sad is realizing my teenage son only knows Fred Flintstone as a vitamin. He doesn't know that Fred is easily the greatest bowler of his era, a trusted member of the Loyal Order of Water Buffaloes, and owner of the fastest escape route from work on record.
  • A coffeehouse Phi Beta Kappa said: "You gotta pay the cost to be the boss.''
  • We all have a friend who is always called by their nickname, and it would feel strange to call them by their real name. That said, you cannot call someone "Farty'' in a business meeting.
  • Food trucks should be allowed to drive through Quad-Cities neighborhoods  the same way the annoying ice cream dude does.
  • I swear January has 200 days in it.
  • My favorite childhood memory is not having arthritis.
  • I'm glad you vacation somewhere warm in the winter, but it's OK not to tell me about in every email.
  • I'm 9 years old again each time I watch the Harlem Globetrotters.
  • We always multitask while the microwave is running, hoping to beat it to zero.
  • Bill Murray's Jeep commercial, Jimmy Fallon's beer spot with John Cena, and the Hyundai self-parking ad were the best Super Bowl commercials. The rest were yawners and head-scratchers at best. Also, it is un-American to have only one Doritos commercial during the Super Bowl.
  • In my world, catching the toast as it pops from the toaster is considered an athletic skill.
  • Joe Biden is the only Democrat with a chance to beat Donald Trump, but Joe Biden isn't the choice of his own party. 
  • Immature is a word boring people use to describe fun people.
  • "Adulthood is like losing your your mom in the grocery store for the rest of your life.'' So said a lady in line at Casey's in Milan.
  • I was hoping Nancy Pelosi could work her magic with my mortgage.
  • Roy Rogers was much cooler than any modern-day Ninja or superhero.
  • Funny is a weight room full of high school athletes singing along with a song by the Archies.
  • If they made the show "Friends" today, it would feature six millennials starring at their laptops, complaining about paying $7 for a cup of coffee.
  • "I had a picture of a sign I wanted to show you, but the Astros stole it,'' said a nice man to me at a local coffee shop.
  • My favorite yoga position is recliner.
  • Billy Crystal remains one of the funniest people on the planet.
  • In February, no one notices you returning a Christmas gift.
  • "Dragging 23rd'' sounds far cooler than "repetitive driving on Avenue of the Cities.''

Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com

