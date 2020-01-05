John Marx: Stray thoughts about Pop-Tarts, Oreos and more

You have free articles remaining.
To the best of my knowledge:
- I'm just a dude standing in the middle of the stairway wondering what I was going upstairs for. (Twice last week.)
- Please, rock bands of the 1980s and 1990s, call them what they are: "We have run out of money — again — tours.''
- Sadly we worry more about the batteries in the television remote than we do the batteries in the smoke detector.
- I'm secure enough in my middle-class upbringing to admit I still dig spray cheese.
- In my heart of hearts, I believe Cheryl's husband burned down her She-Shed and used the lightning strike as a front. You'll know what I'm talking about if you're seen the commercial.
- If coolness were height, Danny DeVito would be 7 feet tall. The dude rocks.
- It's OK, all of you out there: I also wrote "2019'' on everything during the last few days.
- "When someone says you are going to regret that in the morning, I just sleep past noon.'' A quote from a local college student home on holiday break. His parents must be so proud.
- Underwear commercials seem to think I care more about them than I do.
- I fell asleep in the doctor's office waiting room last week. I have officially become my father.
- Someone somewhere along the road of life was really mean to Gordon Ramsay.
- I don't want to say my life is boring, but that loud "yes'' coming from the middle aisle at Costco last week was me finding a 24-pack of toilet paper.
- My kingdom for someone to frost the entire Pop-Tart.
- Double-stuff Oreos have no place in my glass of milk. You're messing with perfection.
- "Can you imagine going to Target and buying just one thing?'' So said a nice lady at a morning coffee stop.
- Instant regrets should be considered a hobby for some. Me included.
- Never trust a dude who walks up an escalator or the teenager who says: "Hey, I'm a good driver.''
- Unless you fell on the treadmill or dropped a kettlebell on your foot, no one wants to hear about your workout.
- It's 2020. How do we not have flying cars, monorails and light sabers?
- Never answer a text with a phone call. It only leads to trouble. Or worse, work.
- I want someone to show me the law where it says Christmas cookies are not acceptable in January. Let's get back to baking, people.
- How many different ways can we say marijuana? I have heard them all in the last week.
- The meanest people always have the biggest egos.
- No one yelled at Goldilocks, so why must people give me a hard time when picking out a "just right'' parking space?
- There should be a constitutional amendment outlawing any dude to say:"No excuses.''
- Never trust anyone who throws un-popped bubble wrap in the trash.
- I thought there would be a bigger rush on recreational marijuana than there was last week.
