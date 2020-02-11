JOHN MARX: Special Olympians showed us the way it should be done

I can tell you no player harbored any ill will toward another, spewed on social media before or after the game, pointed to the crowd to be quiet after a shot was made, or punched an opponent.

No, these two sides left it all on the court. They were gracious to their teammates and grateful to the crowd.

The crowd, it must be noted, jumped to its feet for the first three-pointer by Rock Island's Drew DeMarlie and stayed on its feet to the last layup up made by the Maroons' DeShaun Smith. The crowd crazily cheered each successful shot and groaned with every miss. Fans — student sections especially — were appreciative of what was happening before them.

I was proud of you all.

With three minutes on the clock, the varsity squads from Moline and Rock Island jumped into the mix, high-fiving Special Olympians, dancing wildly after a score and moaning frustration after any miss. Coaches from both sides worked into the fray as well, their smiles erasing — for a short time — the tension created by a close game between longtime rivals.