JOHN MARX: 'People expect me to be here,' barber says

Steve Coulston stared out the large picture window at his Rock Island barbershop at an empty 30th Street.

The normally busy sporting goods store next him was open, but customer-free. Same for the dentist, coffee shop and travel agency across the street. His shop, usually packed on Thursdays after his Wednesdays off, is also void of customers. In his first hour of operation, he has cut two heads of hair.

Coulston knows that like him, many local barbershops and hair salons continue to fight the good fight, staying open to meet the needs of their regulars, many of whom have become family to them.

His is one of the few close-contact entities the coronavirus has not crippled or shut down entirely. "The president's got someone doing his hair every day, so why not me?'' Coulston said, bringing some humor to the situation.

A second-generation 30th Street barber, Coulston fears for others like him.

He talks about barbering legends like Morrison's in the western sector of Rock Island or Dutchman's on Davenport's West 35th Street, both of which are still open, and worries about the staff and management at RayZ Barber Shop, in the midst of a precautionary shutdown of its five Quad-Cities locations.