JOHN MARX: 'People expect me to be here,' barber says

Steve Coulston stared out the large picture window at his Rock Island barbershop at an empty 30th Street.
The normally busy sporting goods store next him was open, but customer-free. Same for the dentist, coffee shop and travel agency across the street. His shop, usually packed on Thursdays after his Wednesdays off, is also void of customers. In his first hour of operation, he has cut two heads of hair.
Coulston knows that like him, many local barbershops and hair salons continue to fight the good fight, staying open to meet the needs of their regulars, many of whom have become family to them.
His is one of the few close-contact entities the coronavirus has not crippled or shut down entirely. "The president's got someone doing his hair every day, so why not me?'' Coulston said, bringing some humor to the situation.
A second-generation 30th Street barber, Coulston fears for others like him.
He talks about barbering legends like Morrison's in the western sector of Rock Island or Dutchman's on Davenport's West 35th Street, both of which are still open, and worries about the staff and management at RayZ Barber Shop, in the midst of a precautionary shutdown of its five Quad-Cities locations.
"I think about someone coming by someday and asking me to shut things down,'' Coulston said, joking that if it happened, his overdue garage project might get finished. "Nothing so far, so I'm going to keep doing what I'm doing. You tell me what to do; there's no script for what's happening."
Coulston told the story of a Davenport man who after 25 years in the corporate world recently changed careers and bought five local Cost Cutters outlets.
Today, public safety and the financial well-being of his employees are weighing heavily on Dave Posten, owner of four Iowa-based Cost Cutters — at 2925 18th St., Bettendorf; 3876 Elmore Ave., Davenport; 1724 W. Locust St., Davenport; and 3301 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport — and one in Illinois at 157 Avenue of the Cities, East Moline.
"We are open, but with reduced hours and store traffic,'' he said. "That means no more than nine people at a time in all the shops. We are as concerned as anyone else for the health and well-being of our customers and our staff. We will also honor any mandate issued regarding closing our doors to assure the overall safety of anyone.''
Ever the optimist, Coulston said his industry has a high standard when it comes to cleanliness, and he takes his sanitizing regiment to the next level. He believes it will help him deal with all that is happening with the world.
"I have always been strict about that stuff,'' he said, sweeping up the hair left on the floor after his most recent haircut. Coulston then washed his hands, as he does after every haircut, and sanitized his money and his instrument.
How about money?
"Had an Augustana (College) student the first day I was open many years ago come in all sweaty from working out,'' Coulston said. "I'm meticulous to start with but ... I was taking no chances. So I sprayed disinfectant on top of my money in the drawer. Still do. I want everyone to be safe and will do whatever is asked, but I know is people expect me to be here.''
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309-757-8388 or jmarx@qconline.com.