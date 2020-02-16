JOHN MARX: Musing about razors, prestzels and Pelosi

To the best of my knowledge:
- I'm still wondering why Walmart locks up its razors at 10 p.m.
- There should be a constitutional amendment regulating the number of times you can click the gas handle to make sure your tank is full. Anything past 10 and some kind of action should be taken.
- Nothing says Presidents Day like a good old-fashioned mattress sale.
- Am I the only one to notice convenience stores have become over-priced fast-food outlets?
- If you are my age, you know somewhere along the road you bragged you were a Patrol Boy captain — and you have the badge to prove it.
- If by "crunches'' you mean the sound Dot's Homestyle Pretzels make when I eat them, then, yes, I do crunches. Almost daily.
- If your nickname was Kipper, Buffy, Chipper, Pierce or Ames, you peaked in high school.
- Funny is the teen in your house telling you he cannot turn in his Honors English paper because Nancy Pelosi ripped it up. I'm proud of him for knowing who the crazy woman sitting behind Captain Combover during the State of Union Address was.
- Nothing worse than your rescue-mission chip getting stuck in the queso.
- Crazy is kicking an ice cube under the fridge even though you spent the past several months having your home put back together after it suffered major water damage.
- When friends from my youth gather, the word "hybrid" never comes up. How fast someone reached 100 mph on a certain Rock Island street in the early a.m. does, but fuel-and-environmental efficiency does not.
- Hats off to the City of Moline for offering low-interest loans to businesses that have lost out to bridge construction. Here's hoping the loss of revenue has been minimal for all involved.
- No one cares you could make a lighted heart display for Valentine's Day, I-74 bridge-building dudes. What we do care about is you finishing on time and the arches connecting. Then you can light up whatever you want.
- A 30-minute combination of Yosemite Sam, Foghorn Leghorn and the Road Runner cartoons can cure the blues and the blahs.
- Dr. Walter Bradley, who passed recently, was one of life's good dudes. He took people at face value, refused to let small things bug him, and had a huge heart and a kind soul. He was a brilliant man who could have talked above your head at any time, but never did. He will be missed.
- The Houston Astros seem to struggle with owning their mistake.
- If you need something to be grateful for, check your pulse.
- I'm older and I still don't understand.
- Someone needs to tell East Moline Mayor Reggie Freeman he is doing a great job.
- It's cool that Rock Island High School's 2019 yearbook was recognized as one of the best in the country.
Out of thousands of entries, Rock Island's 2019 yearbook is one of only six yearbooks in Illinois to be selected for Herff Jones' national "best-of'' publication portfolio.
Some 477 schools were chosen across multiple categories. The yearbooks were judged by an independent company that consists of industry experts on various design and storytelling elements — from themes to covers to features. Rock Island was chosen as one of the best for the Innovation category and was honored earlier this month by Herff Jones.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com