John Marx: Moline mayor needs to step back and let city staffers do their jobs

After her appointment as alderman at-large, Acri, who has lived here since 1994, won election in 2013 to the same post. In 2017, she beat then-Mayor Scott Raes to became the city's first woman mayor.

It's a city she adores, she told me, and she credits it with helping her raise her three children as a single mother.

The good and the not-so-good aspects of Mayor Acri are one in the same: She loves to be in charge. If it wasn't that way, she would have stayed at her engineering post with Arconic and not started her own business. She never would have accepted Welvaert's invitation to join the city's council if she didn't want to lead. That goes double for wanting to be mayor.

You don't start your own company or run a city without having a want-to-be-a-leader ego and a measure of arrogant self-assurance. You must possess a degree of arrogance to be in charge in any setting.

As mayor, Acri wants to put her stamp on the city. You don't run for mayor if you don't have a vision of how you want things to be after your four years or more of service.

As a Moline alderman, Acri had ample time to survey the working landscape of the city she would someday lead.