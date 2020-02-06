JOHN MARX: Iowa is a nice place to live, but it cannot caucus straight

John Marx Columnist/Reporter John is a columnist and reporter for Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline.com. Follow John Marx Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The only thing that didn't happen Monday was Florida — the "hanging chad" capital of the world — volunteering to help count Iowa caucus votes.

By the time today's offering reaches you, the caucus race between Pete "Beaver Cleaver'' Buttigieg and Bernie "The Great-Uncle Who Came to Stay and Never Left'' Sanders may have been decided.

And Jennifer Aniston might just knock on my door tonight.

After 16 years of living in the "We can't drive in the right lane on the interstate" state, I checked out the caucuses for only the second time earlier this week.

It must be noted, I exercise my right to vote. I'm from Illinois, so I vote early and I vote often. I used to be a Chicago ward committeeman for three Illinois cemeteries, that's how much I like to vote.

Just kidding, Illinois. Hey, wanna borrow a few bucks?

Assigned to cover caucuses on Monday, I was excited about getting the chance to see how Iowa disperses its 49 delegates.