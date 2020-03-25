JOHN MARX: I invite you to toilet paper my house

* The homeschooling curriculum at my house had better include honors leaf raking and college-prep car washing in the next 24 hours or someone is going to get a detention.

* "If you are the voice of reason, it's a bad situation.'' -- My son to me.

* Even in tough times, the person in charge of timed stoplights in Bettendorf can't get it right.

* For those inside, be grateful your car has not made its way across the broken up streets of Rock Island and Davenport.

* Arguing with the drive-thru dude at Wendy's is not near as uplifting as going nose-to-nose with a bad umpire.

* Times are never bad enough that you cannot poke fun at a $5 cup of coffee, $2.69 for a 12-ounce glass of fountain soda that costs 4 cents to produce, and $200 for a pair of Air Jordans that cost $8 to make.

* You know times are hard when your teenage son asks if you want to go for a ride and talk about old times. It's funny how it came up, and then he was low on gas during our ride.

* Even in a crisis, you can still loathe the Chicago Cubs. Join me, please.

* When all this COVID-19 stuff is behind us, Aunt Becky's still going to trial and then Aunt Becky's going to jail.