JOHN MARX: I invite you to toilet paper my house

To the best of my knowledge:
* I knew a couple guys growing up who made a "special'' punch that would put any of today's hand sanitizer to shame. It would also eat a hole through most hardwood floors, but it was smooth going down.
* I have tested positive for missing Alfano's Pizza, Adolph's Tacos and Quad City Pizza chicken.
* All of a sudden everyone's a curve-flattening expert.
* This is the first time I have ever invited people to toilet paper my house.
* What the world needs more than ever, is a healthy dose of God in our lives (Milan's Rosanne Finch).
* The beauty of this is no one in my house likes "Star Wars," "Willy Wonka" or "Indiana Jones." I would not have survived this 10 years ago.
* "We are gonna have one whale of a St. Paddy's/Easter/July Fourth of DeMayo party when all this is done.'' -- A text from a buddy.
* She can eat your fries, but you cannot eat her fries. This could be our last day on Earth and you would not be allowed to pick from her plate. I'm just sayin'.
* Any 20-something that arrogantly tells you in the middle of a packed grocery store: "You haven't lived, old man,'' never grew up in the 1960s or '70s. I had 55 stitches across my lips, eyes, right knee and forehead by the time I was 10. Don't tell me we haven't lived.
* The homeschooling curriculum at my house had better include honors leaf raking and college-prep car washing in the next 24 hours or someone is going to get a detention.
* "If you are the voice of reason, it's a bad situation.'' -- My son to me.
* Even in tough times, the person in charge of timed stoplights in Bettendorf can't get it right.
* For those inside, be grateful your car has not made its way across the broken up streets of Rock Island and Davenport.
* Arguing with the drive-thru dude at Wendy's is not near as uplifting as going nose-to-nose with a bad umpire.
* Times are never bad enough that you cannot poke fun at a $5 cup of coffee, $2.69 for a 12-ounce glass of fountain soda that costs 4 cents to produce, and $200 for a pair of Air Jordans that cost $8 to make.
* You know times are hard when your teenage son asks if you want to go for a ride and talk about old times. It's funny how it came up, and then he was low on gas during our ride.
* Even in a crisis, you can still loathe the Chicago Cubs. Join me, please.
* When all this COVID-19 stuff is behind us, Aunt Becky's still going to trial and then Aunt Becky's going to jail.
* The best way to anger a teenager is to say "Good morning.''
* Long speeches lead to no actions. For proof, time the next politician's speech.
* The second-best way to anger a teenager is to say "Would you, please?''
* There is no handbook for what is going on around us, folks. Do your best, be your best, and someday we all might meet in the middle. Or for Easter.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309-757-8388 or jmarx@qconline.com.
