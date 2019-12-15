John Marx: Ever since a snowy night in 1978, Leon Spinks has been a hero to me.

What happened to the man that saved my betting backside that snowy night in 1978?

He talked about how he was not prepared for instant and worldwide fame, and how no one ever talked to him about saving for when the money slowed. He blamed the "Federals,'' the IRS to you and me, for wanting more than its fair share. He bragged about his patient wife and his love for his sons, but he said he was worried about how he was going to make ends meet.

"I could be on the streets in two weeks,'' he said.

We lunched together Friday and talked on the phone later that night. We had lunch the Saturday of his fight and talked in his dressing room before he entered the ring. He was cheerful, yet worried about getting his check after the fight. He did not trust anyone with money not already in his possession.

An out-of-shape and exhausted Spinks lost an eight-round decision to Wilder that night. In his dressing room post-fight, Spinks talked about the end of the boxing road and wanting to finding a purpose. It was a sad night for someone who had looked up to — and grown to like — the man who beat Ali.

I read that life improved for Spinks as he helped his son, Cory, along his championship-caliber boxing career. It made me smile knowing his life again had purpose.