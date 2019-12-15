John Marx: Ever since a snowy night in 1978, Leon Spinks has been a hero to me.

We sat, that February Thursday in 1993, laughing.
He the legend, and me the writer.
Boxing great Leon Spinks was funny; he was genuine; and he was cool. He was also at this point in his life broke, approximately two weeks from being evicted from his Chicago apartment, and jobless.
Sadly, every third sentence was a mumble, the price he had paid for a life in the boxing ring.
"Man, I must have heard a thousand stories like yours,'' Spinks, flashing that missing-his-front-teeth grin, said to me as we chatted in the studio of a local radio station.
When stories broke recently about Spinks being at death's door as prostate cancer spreads into his bladder, I recalled the three days we spent together in 1993. His laughter, the quips and quotes. The throngs of onlookers and autograph-seekers, all wanting a moment with the man who once whipped the great Muhammad Ali.
Me? I was just along for the ride.
Way past his boxing prime, Spinks was in the Quad-Cities to fight James Wilder — whoever James Wilder was — at Davenport's RiverCenter. Fighting for peanuts, Spinks was woefully out of shape, but he was as kind and humble as a man who once had been the king of the world could be.
By luck of the draw, I told Spinks, my room in the athletic housing section (a couple of duplexes) of Olney Central College in 1978 was the biggest.
By the generosity of my parents, the television in my room was the largest and most up-to-date of the TVs owned by the eight athletes living in our four-room space.
All social gatherings originated in my space, including a party planned around watching the February 1978 world championship boxing match between Ali and Spinks at the Las Vegas Hilton.
Boasting many times that Ali was over the hill, I bet all comers — did I mention I was the house bookie? — that the young Olympic gold medalist from Montreal's 1976 Games would beat the great Ali. No way a kid from the mean streets of East St. Louis — in just his eighth pro fight — could be beaten.
That night, I was in for exactly $155, a number still clear in my mind. Why do I remember? I had $13 in my pocket and $62 in my checking account. I needed Spinks to win because — as was the case many times in my youth — my mouth had written checks my backside could not cash.
Spinks won. I collected my winnings and sprung for more "jungle juice,'' guaranteeing myself a Mount Rushmore-sized headache the next morning.
It was then that I became forever a Spinks fan.
When we sat to talk in Davenport years later, I asked him how his career and his ring winnings had gotten away from him. And how and why, 15 years later, he was playing Davenport, Iowa, for $2,500, three nights in a hotel and a van ride from and back to Chicago?
What happened to the man that saved my betting backside that snowy night in 1978?
He talked about how he was not prepared for instant and worldwide fame, and how no one ever talked to him about saving for when the money slowed. He blamed the "Federals,'' the IRS to you and me, for wanting more than its fair share. He bragged about his patient wife and his love for his sons, but he said he was worried about how he was going to make ends meet.
"I could be on the streets in two weeks,'' he said.
We lunched together Friday and talked on the phone later that night. We had lunch the Saturday of his fight and talked in his dressing room before he entered the ring. He was cheerful, yet worried about getting his check after the fight. He did not trust anyone with money not already in his possession.
An out-of-shape and exhausted Spinks lost an eight-round decision to Wilder that night. In his dressing room post-fight, Spinks talked about the end of the boxing road and wanting to finding a purpose. It was a sad night for someone who had looked up to — and grown to like — the man who beat Ali.
I read that life improved for Spinks as he helped his son, Cory, along his championship-caliber boxing career. It made me smile knowing his life again had purpose.
Then the sad news came.
Good man, that Leon Spinks.
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309-757-8388 or jmarx@qconline.com.