JOHN MARX: Don't fall for the Valentine's Day hustle!

Is Feb. 14 is the only day movie theaters, restaurants and florists' shops will be open?

Today is man-made, a scam set in motion by retailers to empty our wallets in the name of love. For decades, I was a fish waiting for the worm. I'm sorry for those of you who are still on the hook.

The hustle begins young.

As kids, our parents are forced to buy a box or two of those silly Valentine's Day cards for us to sign and distribute to our classmates, often putting them in shoe boxes teachers in need of a break from math and science made us decorate.

The drill was/is that you put a card in everyone's box but yours, along with those heart-shaped candies stamped with romantic sayings. The only people who gain from Valentine's Day candy distribution are the dentists who for some reason buy a new Mercedes every March.

The scam grows as you reach your teen years.

Because you cannot let the magical day pass without doing something, you fret for days or weeks, worrying about a gift you cannot afford. You want the world to know you are sensitive and thoughtful, which apparently can only be said at age 16 or 17 with the purchase of flowers, bad chocolate, a necklace you cannot afford, or the cheesiest stuffed animal the drugstore offers.