It rests on a shelf in the garage.
It is a reminder of days that ran into nights, nights that ran into mornings, and silliness that sometimes bordered on ...
OK, that's enough. I'm not aware of the statute of limitations in all 50 states.
It was always No. 2 on the party's playlist, following Bob Seger's "Live Bullet'' and preceding Jerry Doucette's "Mama Let Him Play'' and "Commodores Live.''
After that, things always seemed a shade fuzzy.
Marshall Tucker's "Greatest Hits'' is the only one of my vinyl albums that survived a half-dozen moves, a dozen breakups, and the dumbness of being 20-something. "The Hunger Games" is child's play compared to surviving the 1970s.
I'm bringing a bit of the past to life because the past has — for some crazy, albeit cool reason — has become part of the present. To a relic like me, it's the coolest trendy thing I've heard about. It beats the snot out anything related to Starbucks.
Recently, "Jimmy Kimmel Live" featured the legendary Garth Brooks. I am happy to be a three-decade fan of Brooks, though I did incorrectly predict that Kimmel's late-night show would only last a week. He's been on for 17 years.
Brooks, who has sold more records than anyone in music history, was on to sing and pitch his new "Legacy Collection,'' which features five of his albums — on vinyl, of all things.
Vinyl? How cool.
In the interview, Kimmel asked Brooks about vinyl, and the music superstar said it's the hottest thing going and has been for some time. My jaw dropped. No sooner have I semi-mastered drawing music from my phone than the world decides to jump back to 1978.
Not that there is anything wrong with that, because 1978 was a blast.
I think.
Music in those days came to life via a sweet Technics 1200 C turntable and an Onkyo amplifier of some kind. The Kenwood KS three-way speakers, sporting 36 inches of fake wood, were capable of rattling the windows of a shared two-story house that featured hot and cold running mischief.
I thought nothing of hauling the 50-plus albums in my collection — packed in carrying crates from Peaches Record store and KSHE radio station — in the backseat of my car with an eight-track tape playing in the front.
Vinyl was way cool then.
Sadly, times changed. Soon the world was tossing about cassettes, hemorrhoids of the music industry, none of which sounded as good as an album or stayed wound.
I even jumped into the CD world for a short time, though having household music options through cable with accompanying speakers soon made CDs moot.
Brooks told Kimmel the hot-ticket items these days are portable turntables and sure enough, they were big Black Friday and Cyber Monday sellers.
What goes around comes around, I guess.
To those who have taken a jump back into the world of vinyl, I applaud you. It's a cool, crisp and clean sound, though I doubt many of you will design your living spaces around your "system,'' as some of us did in the old days.
And don't tell your neighbors.
Let them hear how cool vinyl can be.