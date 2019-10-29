At a shade past 8 on a dreadful Saturday morning, he strolled into the Rock Island Hy-Vee, hoping to brighten my day.
For the purpose of this column let's just call him "Jim,'' in an effort to spare him any public scorn. I'll fall on this sword. It is not the first time, nor will it be the last that I will anger a certain sector of our readership.
On this particular morning, I was sitting with a member of the Rock Island-Milan School Board. We were discussing the previous night's high school football games, and the cool upgrades to United Township High School in East Moline.
"Sorry you guys lost last night (in football), but I might have something that will brighten your day,'' Jim said, with a smile. He is a Rock Island businessman, who feels the same way I do about the Chicago Cubs.
Jim said he recently moved from Rock Island to some new digs out in Milan, and has a monster backyard. And by the looks of his new "artwork", he also has a little too much time on his hands.
God Bless him, either way.
"My wife is a Cubs fan, so I have to be kind of careful,'' Jim said, holding back on his announcement. "But I believe you'll like my handiwork.''
Then Jim hands me his phone and I laugh. My breakfast partner, one of the best dudes on the planet and a Cubs fan even laughed.
In his large backyard, Jim had cut the words "CUBS STINK" into the grass, and took a photo of it. He then sought me out specifically so I could share it with the world. He knew I couldn't let something like this pass, no matter how many buckets of tar and bags of feathers Cubs fans will buy on my behalf.
Jim says it took approximately 30 minutes to weave and cut "CUBS STINK'' into his yard and a another 20 minutes to edge everything with Roundup weed killer. Truth is, Jim gave his yard a second dose of Roundup for good measure, making sure the letters stood out.
Ah, attention to detail...
Jim said he mows his lawn with a vintage John Deere 111 riding mower, and when cutting the grass got a little boring he decided to get artistic.
For some reason, he felt I might find it interesting.
Well, I did. And I do. I do, I do, I do.
That someone, while handling their homefront chores, wanted to tell the world how he felt about the Chicago Cubs. It touched a piece of my cold-for-the-Cubs heart.
Besides Jim's lovely wife, his next-door neighbors are Cubs fans. But the real treat, Jim said, is planes leaving and landing at nearby QC International get to see his handy work.
"I had some extra time,'' Jim said. "I thought you might like this. I know you get a lot of heat with your anti-Cubs stand.''
If Jim only knew how much heat he wouldn't have had me tempting fate.
Oh well.
Beautiful...That's how I look at Jim's work.
It kinda makes me want to book a flight, just so I can fully enjoy the splendor of it all.