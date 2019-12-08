'It's been a good run,' says Gus Tripilas, who's still drumming at 92

Gus joked that Stover's invitation got him the gate from his longtime pal, Jeff Marando.

"As soon as I said I was going to join up with Smokey, I got fired at Marando's,'' he said. "Eventually, it would be OK, but he showed me the door when I told him. It was hard to say no to Smokey. He was a good man, a fair man who told it like it was, but could sell you on anything. He had a great personality, and everyone liked him.''

Gus said Virginia was the family rock in his barnstorming days, holding down the fort at home, caring for two kids and managing rental property the two had purchased.

"It was hard to up and go and be gone for weeks at a time,'' Gus said. "But she kept it all together for all of us.''

Soon, though, Gus realized home is where his drums should be. He would again work at Marando's, and he set down local jazz-playing roots with his Riverboaters, spending decades as the house band at Hunter's Club.