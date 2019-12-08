'It's been a good run,' says Gus Tripilas, who's still drumming at 92

The once fast and furious walk is now a shade less fast and a lot less furious.
The hands, however, those oh-so-gifted, drum-playing hands, are as lightning quick as ever.
At age 92, things are clear, clean and crisp in Gus Tripilas' world. He, one of the area's greatest drummers, and Virginia, his wife of six-plus decades, are a two-person Abbott and Costello revival.
They are storytelling, sentence-finishing machines.
Gus no longer travels the country, playing six nights a week in six cities, as he did during his heyday with the late and great Robert "Smokey'' Stover's band.
"I'll stick to talking about them,'' Gus said with a laugh. "It's safer that way.''
For decades, his band, the Riverboaters, held court at Marando's, The Plantation and Hunter's Club, three of this area's hot spots of the 1950s, '60s and '70s. Hundreds of thousands of people have been entertained by the legendary Gus Tripilas in nearly 75 years.
He last played publicly for a late-summer Catfish Jazz event. He would play more often, but Virginia, with a smile and a chuckle, said, "It's kind of hard to haul his drums at our age.''
Gus Tripilas is friendly; he is cool; and he is first-rate on all fronts. I learned in one meeting what others have known for years.
"One of the best out there,'' Manny Lopez, the local horn-playing, big-band-leading legend, said of Gus. "A great guy and great player. Gus is a good man.''
It is no secret that the Quad-Cities' greatest drumming asset was the late Louie Bellson. Tripilas and his seven-decade career fall somewhere close behind the legendary Bellson, who hailed from Moline.
"A gentleman in the truest sense,'' Gus said of Bellson. "Talent — and being great — is one thing, but Louie Bellson was kind; he was humble; and he was one of the classiest men I knew. Top-notch in everything he did.''
A 1946 graduate of Rock island High School, Gus played a dual role for years, working as an electrician and playing with a variety of local bands, including the 10-piece Carroll Baker Band.
One night, Stover caught Gus drumming for the Dixie Lads at the Milan-based Marando's. Stover asked Gus if he wanted to join his band and see the world.
"See the Eastern part of the country with five others riding all night in a station wagon,'' Virginia said with a smile coming across her face. "It was good work, but a challenge. One time the band didn't have a place to stay and it slept in a garage. They made soup on a hot plate. The pot they made the soup in was one of those portable bathroom pots. When they went to the store to buy food to make soup, they didn't realize the new pot they bought was not designed for soup. Well, it was new; it was clean; and it was used for soup that time.''
Gus joked that Stover's invitation got him the gate from his longtime pal, Jeff Marando.
"As soon as I said I was going to join up with Smokey, I got fired at Marando's,'' he said. "Eventually, it would be OK, but he showed me the door when I told him. It was hard to say no to Smokey. He was a good man, a fair man who told it like it was, but could sell you on anything. He had a great personality, and everyone liked him.''
Gus said Virginia was the family rock in his barnstorming days, holding down the fort at home, caring for two kids and managing rental property the two had purchased.
"It was hard to up and go and be gone for weeks at a time,'' Gus said. "But she kept it all together for all of us.''
Soon, though, Gus realized home is where his drums should be. He would again work at Marando's, and he set down local jazz-playing roots with his Riverboaters, spending decades as the house band at Hunter's Club.
"It was a great gig, and I played with some of the best'' said Gus, who spoke with reverence for legends like Gene Krupa, Bill Allred and Don O'Dette. "Allred was one of the best ever. Smokey was great, Bellson was great and so was Krupa. There were a lot of great musicians locally through the years, especially Allred. What a great talent and wonderful man. Bands, jazz especially, played a big part in music around here.''
Gus said he has just two regrets about his seven-decade career. Stover's band broke up just before it played Las Vegas, and he never took the stage at New York's Madison Square Garden.
"But I'm OK with everything,'' the drum-playing legend said with smile. "It's been a good run.''
A run only legends make.
